[SBS Star] RAIN Says He Does Not Discuss with Wife Kim Tae-hee about Shooting a Romance Series At All

Published 2024.08.02
[SBS Star] RAIN Says He Does Not Discuss with Wife Kim Tae-hee about Shooting a Romance Series At All
Singer/actor RAIN revealed that he and his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, do not talk much about each other's projects.

On August 2, RAIN had an interview with a news outlet about his recently concluded project, Disney+'s series 'Red Swan'.

'Red Swan' is a romance revenge drama that revolves around 'Oh Wan-soo' (actress Kim Ha Neul), a world-class golf player married into the powerful Hwain Group, who finds herself targeted by death threats.

With her bodyguard 'Seo Do-yoon' (RAIN), 'Oh Wan-soo' unravels the secret behind Hwain Group.
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
"Well, it's a bit too violent for my two daughters. I don't let them see it.", RAIN said and chuckled when asked about his family's reaction to the series.

He then mentioned his wife and shared, "I always monitor her projects, and she does the same for mine. But we usually only give brief feedback like 'I enjoyed it'."

When asked if he and Kim Tae-hee discuss choosing projects or talk to each other about their work problems, RAIN said, "Well, advising on work can be tricky because it can easily come across as lecturing. It is such a delicate topic. Still, we always support and encourage each other."
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
RAIN resumed, "It's the same when it comes to shooting a romance series; we don't discuss it with each other at all. We might get stopped from doing what we wanted to do if we start discussing those things."

"It's like a married couple who both work are saying to each other, 'I can't stand your boss, so you should consider switching companies.', 'Why flexible working hours? Consider moving to companies that start at 10 AM.'. We didn't want that, so my wife and I have been respecting each other's work decisions.", RAIN commented.
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
During the interview, RAIN talked about being a celebrity couple whose personal lives are constantly under public attention.

"Honestly, I've been thinking a lot about how far I should share about my family. Part of me wants to show off how cute my children are and how much they've grown up. I would love to capture them growing up. I'm so grateful when I'm with my family. They make me want to work harder."

"But people hate it when I open up about my family; they hate it too when I keep quiet. I'm not sure which side I should play along with. I guess I might as well not tell anyone about my family."
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
RAIN, the father of two daughters, revealed that his children do not affect how he chooses projects.

"It may vary case by case, but I think my children should respect and admire my job as long as I don't commit a crime."

"If they ask me later, 'Dad, how come you filmed such a thing?', I'll explain that it's my job and that it is what provided them with a comfortable life.", he concluded.

(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, 'storyjcompany' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
