[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Says Song Hye Kyo's Handwritten Letter at Her Film Premiere Brought Her to Tears

Actress Im Ji Yeon shared how actress Song Hye Kyo's handwritten letter at the premiere of her movie made her cry.On August 1, Im Ji Yeon sat down for an interview to discuss her upcoming film, "Revolver," that is to be released next Wednesday."Revolver," starring Im Ji Yeon, Jeon Do-yeon, and Ji Chang Wook, tells the story of former police officer Soo-young (Jeon Do-yeon), who was imprisoned for crimes she did not commit.After being released from prison, she pursues a single goal with unwavering determination.In "Revolver," Im Ji Yeon plays the role of Jung Yoon-sun, the owner of a hostess bar, who is the first person Soo-young meets after her release from prison.At the VIP premiere of "Revolver" held on July 31, Song Hye Kyo, who formed a bond with Im Ji Yeon through the Netflix series "The Glory," attended, showing her strong support for Im Ji Yeon.Regarding this, Im Ji Yeon said during the interview, "Since we were doing our stage greetings even until right before the end of the VIP premiere, Hye Kyo unnie wrote me a handwritten letter, worrying that she might not be able to see me at the premiere. She gave it to me along with a bouquet of beautiful flowers. I was really touched by this. At the after-party of the premiere, I read the letter while I was drunk, and I was so moved that I ended up crying while reading it."She continued, "I remember everything from the letter. It said, 'Ji Yeon, I'm writing this letter to you, because I feel like I might not be able to see you today. Thank you for inviting me. You're always shining, Ji Yeon. And you shine just as brightly on screen.' But thankfully, I did get to see her at the premiere. I waited until the movie ended. Besides Hye Kyo unnie, all the cast of 'The Glory' came. We all greeted each other and took pictures together. I was glad to hear that they all enjoyed my new movie."While their characters in 'The Glory' had a strained relationship, the real-life friendship between Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo is strong and genuine, which fans are finding very moving.(Credit= PLUS M Entertainment, 'netflixkr' 'limjjy2' 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)