[SBS Star] "We've Already Been Together for 10 Years!" SE7EN ♥ Lee Da-hae Register Marriage After 1 Year
Published 2024.08.01 14:28 View Count
[SBS Star] "We've Already Been Together for 10 Years!" SE7EN ♥ Lee Da-hae Register Marriage After 1 Year
Singer SE7EN and actress Lee Da-hae finally registered their marriage, over a year after their wedding ceremony.

On the July 31 broadcast of Channel A's show "Sinrang Class," the episode featured SE7EN and Lee Da-hae going to the district office to register their marriage.

Lee Da-hae commented, "We somehow missed the timing to register our marriage after our wedding last year, so we're only now filling out the form," as they began the official process.

The couple took turns stamping the documents, completing their marriage registration.

They then went to a photo booth set up in the district office, where they took commemorative photos holding the national flag and their name stamps.

Lee Da-hae also called her mother as well as her parents-in-law and excitedly said, "We just completed our marriage registration. We are now officially married!"
When they got back to their car afterward, Lee Da-hae said to SE7EN, "Since we're now officially married, let's live with more responsibility. Can you believe it's been ten years since we've been together?"

SE7EN responded, "Yeah, ten years. I also can't believe that. Becoming a family definitely adds a special bond. It feels like we have a sense of family love now, you know. You are truly my partner, my family, my love," expressing his affection.

Lee Da-hae suggested, "Let's have a reminder wedding on our 10th anniversary. We should throw a party then, and we need to have a party today to celebrate our marriage registration," showing her love for celebrations. SE7EN agreed with a bright smile.
Back in September 2016, SE7EN and Lee Da-hae went public with their relationship following a dating report by news outlet Dispatch.

They held a wedding ceremony last May at a five-star hotel in Seoul.

The couple recently shared that they had missed the timing to register their marriage following their wedding, so they were not officially married until now.

(Credi= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'leedahey4eva' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
