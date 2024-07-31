[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Responds to Daughter Ro-ah's Friend Asking Why Ro-ah Does Not Live with Her Dad

On the July 30 episode of TV CHOSUN's reality show 'I Am Single Now' (literal translation), Cho Yoonhee organized a party for her daughter Ro-ah.
Cho Yoonhee mentioned that a few days ago, Ro-ah said something that worried her: she said she is always alone during school recess.
"I invited Ro-ah's friends over to our place to ask them about her school life.", she said, adding, "I invited them for a pajama party since Ro-ah has been dreaming of having one for ages."
While Cho Yoonhee was helping the kids with their pajamas, one friend asked what Ro-ah was going to do tomorrow; the actress casually mentioned that Ro-ah would be spending time with her father.
Another friend asked, "Ro-ah's dad isn't coming home today?"; Cho Yoonhee replied, "Well, Ro-ah doesn't live with her dad!"
As Ro-ah's friend asked why, Cho Yoonhee spoke openly about her divorce without hiding.
The actress explained, "That's because I broke up with Ro-ah's dad, and he doesn't live with us anymore."
When asked, "Why did you break up? Did you guys fight?", Cho Yoonhee shook her head and replied, "We did fight and... I don't like him anymore!"
"I always tell Ro-ah the truth about her parents' situation because if I start hiding things, it might make her think there's something wrong with our family."
"I tell Ro-ah, 'Mommy and Daddy are living apart. Some families have both parents living together, and some don't have a mother; only a dad and grandma.'. I tell her this from time to time so she can understand that there are different types of families.", Cho Yoonhee remarked.
"Since I told Ro-ah everything about our situation, it was not difficult to tell her friends about it. But I guess I haven't thought about how Ro-ah would feel when I spoke with her friends."
Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and Lee Dong Gun announced their marriage in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter Ro-ah in December of the same year.
Their marriage, however, ended in divorce in May 2020, and Ro-ah's custody went to Cho Yoonhee.
