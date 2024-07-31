뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Responds to Daughter Ro-ah's Friend Asking Why Ro-ah Does Not Live with Her Dad
Published 2024.07.31 15:13 View Count
When her daughter Ro-ah's friends got curious, actress Cho Yoonhee candidly shared why she and actor Lee Dong Gun got a divorce.

On the July 30 episode of TV CHOSUN's reality show 'I Am Single Now' (literal translation), Cho Yoonhee organized a party for her daughter Ro-ah.

Cho Yoonhee mentioned that a few days ago, Ro-ah said something that worried her: she said she is always alone during school recess.

"I invited Ro-ah's friends over to our place to ask them about her school life.", she said, adding, "I invited them for a pajama party since Ro-ah has been dreaming of having one for ages."
Cho Yoonhee
Ro-ah greeted her two friends with great excitement as they arrived.

While Cho Yoonhee was helping the kids with their pajamas, one friend asked what Ro-ah was going to do tomorrow; the actress casually mentioned that Ro-ah would be spending time with her father.

Another friend asked, "Ro-ah's dad isn't coming home today?"; Cho Yoonhee replied, "Well, Ro-ah doesn't live with her dad!"

As Ro-ah's friend asked why, Cho Yoonhee spoke openly about her divorce without hiding.

The actress explained, "That's because I broke up with Ro-ah's dad, and he doesn't live with us anymore."

When asked, "Why did you break up? Did you guys fight?", Cho Yoonhee shook her head and replied, "We did fight and... I don't like him anymore!"
Cho Yoonhee
During an interview with the show's producers, Cho Yoonhee talked about her decision to be transparent with Ro-ah about her parents' divorce.

"I always tell Ro-ah the truth about her parents' situation because if I start hiding things, it might make her think there's something wrong with our family."

"I tell Ro-ah, 'Mommy and Daddy are living apart. Some families have both parents living together, and some don't have a mother; only a dad and grandma.'. I tell her this from time to time so she can understand that there are different types of families.", Cho Yoonhee remarked.
Cho Yoonhee
"I'm telling Ro-ah the truth because if I don't, she might not know how to explain when she tells her friends that she only sees her dad on weekends. She has a father, so we can't avoid mentioning him. That's why I'm honest with her when she asks.", Cho Yoonhee remarked.

"Since I told Ro-ah everything about our situation, it was not difficult to tell her friends about it. But I guess I haven't thought about how Ro-ah would feel when I spoke with her friends."

Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and Lee Dong Gun announced their marriage in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter Ro-ah in December of the same year.

Their marriage, however, ended in divorce in May 2020, and Ro-ah's custody went to Cho Yoonhee.
Cho Yoonhee
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
