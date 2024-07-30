[SBS Star] "3 Cherry Tomatoes & Block of Tofu?!" Ahn Jae Hyeon Reveals Shocking Amount He Eats All Day

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon shared his surprisingly minimal daily diet.On July 30, Ahn Jae Hyeon guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show."During the show, Ahn Jae Hyeon mentioned a scene from MBC's television show "I Live Alone" where he struggled while carrying a watermelon, saying, "The watermelon was 8kg, which was too heavy. Even lifting a 3kg dumbbell is a bit challenging for me," and humorously advised, "If you're like me, just have your watermelons delivered."When asked how he keeps himself so thin, Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "I usually run or do cardio. Since I gain weight easily, I eat cherry tomatoes in the morning–three if they're big, or six to seven if they're small."He casually continued, "If I don't have a shoot the next day, I eat as much as I want. But if I do have a shoot, I make sure to eat quickly before 6 PM and then go to bed."His lifestyle left the hosts and other guests in shock, with reactions like, "What...? Really? No way...!"Recently, Ahn Jae Hyeon has been into tofu, he then added.The actor stated, "In the morning, I eat cherry tomatoes, and in the evening, I eat about one block of tofu. I like kimchi. So, I have a bit of kimchi with it as well."One of the hosts, Muzie, jokingly commented, "It almost sounds like a diet of a dog or something," to which Ahn Jae Hyeon playfully responded, "I mean, I do go for a walk in the morning," causing everyone to burst into laughter.Ahn Jae Hyeon previously mentioned that he weighs 69kg, which is quite low considering his height of 189cm.Given his height, or even without considering it, the amount he eats is surprisingly small for an adult, and fans are increasingly worried about his health.They are currently flooding his social media with comments urging him to eat more for his own well-being.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)