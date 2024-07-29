뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Started Dating Since..." Min Kyung Hoon Unfolds Love Story with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Started Dating Since..." Min Kyung Hoon Unfolds Love Story with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD

Published 2024.07.29 14:49 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Started Dating Since..." Min Kyung Hoon Unfolds Love Story with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD
Min Kyung Hoon of rock band BUZZ shared his love story after his recent wedding announcement with his girlfriend, a former 'Knowing Bros' producer.

On the July 27 broadcast of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros', the cast members enthusiastically congratulated Min Kyung Hoon on his upcoming marriage.

In this episode, the singer revealed behind-the-scenes stories about his wedding announcement and how he met the bride-to-be.

"We've known each other for years, but we started dating secretly at the end of last year.", he remarked.
Min Kyung Hoon
Recently, a media outlet revealed a surprising detail about Min Kyung Hoon's fiancé; she is a former producer of 'Knowing Bros', which Min Kyung Hoon has been on since 2015.

▶ [SBS Star] BUZZ Min Kyung Hoon Is Marrying a Former Producer of 'Knowing Bros' This November

Min Kyung Hoon mentioned this on the show; the singer added that the cast members had known her for years, but she never appeared on TV.

When one of the cast, entertainer Kang Ho-dong, asked Min Kyung Hoon if he had feelings for his now-fiancé when she was working here on 'Knowing Bros', the singer said no.

He clarified, "We didn't have feelings for each other during her time here. We both like camping; talking about it brought us closer."
Min Kyung Hoon
When Min Kyung Hoon was asked who made love confession first, he or his girlfriend, the singer revealed that it was a mutual exchange.

"One day, I was giving my girlfriend a ride, and we arrived at her house. We were full since we had dinner together, and the weather was chilly, but I wasn't ready to say goodbye yet."

"So, we went to this small pub and talked over a beer. Since then, we have developed deep feelings for one another.", the singer fondly recalled.

"I was going to tell you about it when we went to Saipan for this show, but I decided to hold it back to focus on the filming.", Min Kyung Hoon added, apologizing to the 'Knowing Bros' cast members for not informing them beforehand.
Min Kyung Hoon
Finally, Min Kyung Hoon expressed his gratitude to the fans, viewers, and 'Knowing Bros' cast members.

"I know fans must have been quite surprised, but I would really appreciate your kind words and support."

"I felt a lot of pressure about publicly revealing my marriage. But thanks to my 'Knowing Bros' family and friends, I got to do it here more naturally. I truly appreciate it.", the singer stated, and the cast members gave him a round of applause.

Meanwhile, on July 10, Min Kyung Hoon took to his Instagram to announce that he will get married to his girlfriend in November this year.
Min Kyung Hoon
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지