[SBS Star] Fans Alarmed by GOT7 BAMBAM's Recent Instagram Story; He Offers Clarification

Fans have become worried after seeing BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7's Instagram Story that was updated during the night.Around midnight on July 25, BAMBAM posted a new Story on Instagram.In his Story, he wrote on a black background, "I just want to sleep and not wake up so that I can finally rest."This post suggested he might be experiencing significant emotional distress, depression, or feelings of hopelessness.Fans' immediate reactions were a mix of worry and sadness, taking it seriously as it could be a cry for help.Despite fans flooding the post with worried comments, the Story remained unchanged for hours, until about 9 in the morning.At around 9 AM, BAMBAM finally took the Story down and updated with a new one, explaining his reasons and reassuring fans that he is okay.On the same black background, he wrote, "It's been a long journey from last year until now, and there's still a long way to go. I've been under a lot of pressure and stress. My body hasn't been feeling well for a while, and sometimes I get sensitive and emotional."He added, "I'll do my best this year and will find time to rest. I'll be okay. Sorry if I caused any worries. Have a good day."Even after his explanation, a lot of fans are still expressing their worries about BAMBAM.BAMBAM recently wrapped up his first solo world tour, which spanned 16 cities around the world and has been taking place since last year.He is also set to release his third mini-album, "BAMESIS," on August 8.(Credit= 'bambam1a' Instagram)(SBS Star)