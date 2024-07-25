[SBS Star] Fans Alarmed by GOT7 BAMBAM's Recent Instagram Story; He Offers Clarification

Around midnight on July 25, BAMBAM posted a new Story on Instagram.
In his Story, he wrote on a black background, "I just want to sleep and not wake up so that I can finally rest."
This post suggested he might be experiencing significant emotional distress, depression, or feelings of hopelessness.
Fans' immediate reactions were a mix of worry and sadness, taking it seriously as it could be a cry for help.
Despite fans flooding the post with worried comments, the Story remained unchanged for hours, until about 9 in the morning.
On the same black background, he wrote, "It's been a long journey from last year until now, and there's still a long way to go. I've been under a lot of pressure and stress. My body hasn't been feeling well for a while, and sometimes I get sensitive and emotional."
He added, "I'll do my best this year and will find time to rest. I'll be okay. Sorry if I caused any worries. Have a good day."
Even after his explanation, a lot of fans are still expressing their worries about BAMBAM.
He is also set to release his third mini-album, "BAMESIS," on August 8.
(Credit= 'bambam1a' Instagram)
(SBS Star)