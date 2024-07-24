[SBS Star] BAMBAM Says He Bought a Two-Story House & Car for His Family After First Paycheck

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed that he made a generous gift for his family after receiving his first paycheck.On July 21, BAMBAM guested on KBS' television show "I Am the Boss."During the show, the host Jeon Hyun Moo asked BAMBAM, "You’re known for being thoughtful and giving great gifts. I heard you did something special for your family when you received your first paycheck—what was it?"BAMBAM surprised everyone by saying, "I bought a house in Thailand for my family with my first paycheck. It was a two-story house."When asked how old he was then, he shyly answered, "I was 20 years old at that time," making all hosts and guests gasp in surprise.BAMBAM also noted, "My younger sister was attending university then, and it was really far from home. It took about two hours by bus, so she used to struggle with the commute. So, I bought her a car as well."Hearing this, another host Kim Sook expressed her envy, saying, "I wish I had an older brother like BAMBAM."After that, BAMBAM, who is from Thailand, shared some tips on living in Korea as well.BAMBAM admitted that during his trainee days, he often pretended not to understand when his trainers scolded him.He humorously added, "Even after they started saying stuff to me, they’d eventually get too tired and ease up," which made everyone laugh.BAMBAM, the only Thai member of GOT7, who debuted with the group in 2014 after three years of training at JYP Entertainment.(Credit= KBS I Am the Boss, 'bambam1a' Instagram)(SBS Star)