[SBS Star] "She Loves to Act" Cho Jung Seok Catches His Daughter Practicing Crying in Front of the Mirror

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared how much his daughter loves to act.On July 23, Cho Jung Seok guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."While on the topic of family, Jang Do-yeon said to Cho Jung Seok, "I heard that you video call your family quite often."Cho Jung Seok responded in surprise, "Oh, yeah. I do. How did you know?" to which Jang Do-yeon answered with a cheeky smile, "I did some research," then curiously asked, "Have you ever video called them while dressed as Han Jeong-mi?"Chuckling, Cho Jung Seok replied, "I don’t think I've ever video called them when I was Han Jeong-mi."; he turns into a woman named Han Jeong-mi in his upcoming comedy film "Pilot."Regarding this, Cho Jung Seok explained, "It's because I'm worried that my daughter might be surprised. When I video call them, it's mostly because I miss my daughter. Since my daughter is usually the main person I'm calling, I tend to only make video calls when I'm in my usual look."He then shared, "I was recently in a drama called 'Captivating the King,' and one day while I was with my daughter, it happened to play on TV. I asked her, 'Who's that?' and she said, 'It's Dad! Dad has a mustache!' I thought she might be okay with me looking different now."He continued, "But she got so surprised when she saw me getting angry in the drama that I realized it's probably not the right time to video call her when I look different."Surprisingly, Cho Jung Seok then added that his daughter loves acting, and they often play role-playing games together.The actor said, "We frequently spend time playing role-playing games together. She really enjoys talking, playing, and acting, beyond just role-playing. One day, she was looking in the mirror, tearfully saying, 'Sad… sad… sad face,' to herself and tears started rolling down! At first, I laughed, but then I thought, 'Wait, what?'"After being together for five years, Cho Jung Seok and singer GUMMY got married in October 2018.GUMMY gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in August 2020.Their daughter will be turning four in about two weeks.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)