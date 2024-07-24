[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young Tells How He Fell for Park Ha Seon & Shares When He Knew She Was 'The One'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Soo Young recalled when he decided to marry actress Park Ha Seon.On July 23, Ryu Soo Young, comedian Lee Seung-yoon, and Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, guested on SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen'.In the episode, Ryu Soo Young talked about how he fell in love with his wife, Park Ha Seon.The actor said their romance began a year after they worked together on MBC's drama 'Two Weeks' (2013).He stated, "The four leads, including me and her, frequently gathered together. A year passed after the drama; we four had planned to meet but canceled at the last minute. Park Ha Seon, already on her way to our meet-up, was driving by my neighborhood. So, she and I decided to meet at a nearby coffee place.""I still remember her short hair and how she had her jacket on her shoulder. It was as if there were beams of light coming from her. As I approached her, my heart started racing.", Ryu Soo Young said, recalling the moment he fell for Park Ha Seon."After that, we talked on the phone from time to time. Our phone conversation got longer and longer, which made me want to see her.", the actor commented with a smile.Ryu Soo Young continued, "To make a decent excuse to see Park Ha Seon, I suggested we climb a mountain in my neighborhood. We went together when she didn't have a filming schedule.""It had rained the day before, making the path down the mountain slippery. I extended my hand to her, and she took it. We went, and she seemed to have no plans to let go of my hand. So we kept holding hands the whole way down the mountain. That's when I started to think that maybe she likes me."Ryu Soo Young then recounted the moment he decided to marry Park Ha Seon."I wanted our relationship to go further. One day, we hung out at a playground. Park Ha Seon was on a swing, and I stood behind her to give her a push.""After softly pushing her forward, I hurried in front of her and knelt on the ground to get our faces closer as the swing swung. I imagined it would make her heart skip a beat.""The swing brought her closer and closer to me, and then bam! She pushed me away with her palm on my forehead, causing me to lie on my back. I couldn't stop laughing because I was so embarrassed.""While laughing, I had a strong feeling that she was the one I would marry.", the actor commented, causing the entire studio to exclaim, "Aww!"(Credit= SBS Dolsing Fourmen, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)(SBS Star)