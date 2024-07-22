[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares He Never Expected "Queen of Tears" to Be This Successful

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Soo Hyun shared that he never expected "Queen of Tears" to be this successful.On July 19, Kim Soo Hyun appeared as a guest on TV Asahi's talk show "Tetsuko's Room."Kim Soo Hyun began by greeting the audience in Japanese and said, "I'm thrilled to be here right now, having the chance to appear on this wonderful show after wrapping up the amazing project 'Queen of Tears.'"When asked if he anticipated "Queen of Tears" being a hit, he responded, "It's obviously hard to predict if a project will be a big hit before it airs. I've never thought that way about any of the projects I've been part of so far."He continued with a smile, "But since it's a story that combines love between two people and the lives of a family, I thought many people would be able to relate to it."Known as a "genius of tearful acting" for his exceptional crying performances, Kim Soo Hyun then discussed his emotional scenes in his works, including "Queen of Tears.""I've had many opportunities to do emotional acting in dramas, including this latest one. I don't know how other actors handle it, but when I perform emotional scenes, I focus more on expressing the sadness, pain, or joy I feel rather than just the tears."He added, "Even if tears don't flow, the emotion can often be conveyed, so I personally enjoy emotional acting.""Queen of Tears" tells the complex story of Hong Hae-in (actress Kim Ji Won), the third-generation heiress of Queens Department Store, and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of Yongdu village's head.The drama follows their journey as they navigate a crisis and embark on a miraculous path to reignite their love in their third year of marriage.It concluded with a viewership rating of 24.8%, surpassing "Crash Landing on You" to become tvN's highest-rated drama.(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, TV Asahi Tetsuko's Room)(SBS Star)