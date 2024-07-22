뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares He Never Expected "Queen of Tears" to Be This Successful
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares He Never Expected "Queen of Tears" to Be This Successful

Published 2024.07.22 18:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares He Never Expected "Queen of Tears" to Be This Successful
Actor Kim Soo Hyun shared that he never expected "Queen of Tears" to be this successful.

On July 19, Kim Soo Hyun appeared as a guest on TV Asahi's talk show "Tetsuko's Room."

Kim Soo Hyun began by greeting the audience in Japanese and said, "I'm thrilled to be here right now, having the chance to appear on this wonderful show after wrapping up the amazing project 'Queen of Tears.'"

When asked if he anticipated "Queen of Tears" being a hit, he responded, "It's obviously hard to predict if a project will be a big hit before it airs. I've never thought that way about any of the projects I've been part of so far."

He continued with a smile, "But since it's a story that combines love between two people and the lives of a family, I thought many people would be able to relate to it."
Kim Soo Hyun
Known as a "genius of tearful acting" for his exceptional crying performances, Kim Soo Hyun then discussed his emotional scenes in his works, including "Queen of Tears."

"I've had many opportunities to do emotional acting in dramas, including this latest one. I don't know how other actors handle it, but when I perform emotional scenes, I focus more on expressing the sadness, pain, or joy I feel rather than just the tears."

He added, "Even if tears don't flow, the emotion can often be conveyed, so I personally enjoy emotional acting."
Kim Soo Hyun
"Queen of Tears" tells the complex story of Hong Hae-in (actress Kim Ji Won), the third-generation heiress of Queens Department Store, and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of Yongdu village's head. 

The drama follows their journey as they navigate a crisis and embark on a miraculous path to reignite their love in their third year of marriage.

It concluded with a viewership rating of 24.8%, surpassing "Crash Landing on You" to become tvN's highest-rated drama.
Kim Soo Hyun
(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, TV Asahi Tetsuko's Room) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지