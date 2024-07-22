뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Was on Top of Me" Kim Jae Joong Recalls Sasaeng Breaking In·Kissing Him While Asleep
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She Was on Top of Me" Kim Jae Joong Recalls Sasaeng Breaking In·Kissing Him While Asleep

Published 2024.07.22 15:15 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Was on Top of Me" Kim Jae Joong Recalls Sasaeng Breaking In·Kissing Him While Asleep
K-pop boy group JYJ's member Kim Jae Joong shared that he finds sasaeng fans scarier than ghosts. 

On July 21 episode of MBC's television show "Midnight Horror Story 4," Kim Jae Joong made a guest appearance. 

When introducing Kim Jae Joong, the main host Kim Gu-ra said, "Jae Joong is like me. He doesn't believe in ghosts."

Kim Jae Joong nodded and said, "Yeah, I don't think ghosts exist. They're just made up by humans. What I'm scared of is people, not ghosts."
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong then shared why he finds people scary, "I think I'm probably the one who has suffered the most from sasaeng fans in Korea. I've had a lot of creepy experiences with them."

Kim Sook added, "I heard there was a sasaeng fan who broke into your house at night and held your hand."

Kim Jae Joong corrected her, "That's not true. She didn't hold my hand; she kissed me," shocking everyone.

He explained that he woke up at home to find an unfamiliar woman on top of him, which freaked him out.

He tried to go back to sleep, thinking it was a dream, but when he opened his eyes again and saw her still there, he realized it was a sasaeng fan who had broken in.

He added that it was just too late to stop the fan from kissing him. 
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong also revealed that every night, someone would come to his house and repeatedly press his digital door lock.

Fortunately, that person was eventually caught by the police, but her motive was beyond imagination.

The sasaeng fan apparently told the police, "I just wanted to feel Kim Jae Joong's touch by pressing the door lock he uses every day."

Kim Gu-ra responded, "I understand why you aren't afraid of ghosts now."

Kim Jae Joong concluded by sending a message to sasaeng fans, "I hope you realize that obsessive love can come across as terror," and asked them to refrain from such extreme behavior.
Kim Jae Joong
(Credit= MBC Midnight Horror Story 4) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지