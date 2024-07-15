[SBS Star] Park Tae-hwan Says It Was Kim Hye Yoon Who Got Him to Feature in "Lovely Runner"

이미지 확대하기

Swimmer Park Tae-hwan shared his special connection with actress Kim Hye Yoon before "Lovely Runner."On July 14 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Huh Young Man's Food Travel," Park Tae-hwan made a guest appearance.At a barbecue restaurant in Haenam, Jeolla Province, Park Tae-hwan and Huh Young Man enjoyed barbecued beef together and had a conversation.During their talk, Park Tae-hwan explained the reason he started swimming, saying, "When I was young, I had weak lungs, so the doctor recommended exercises that were beneficial for respiratory health. While running was an option, swimming was also considered good, so my mother encouraged me to take up swimming. At first, I couldn't get into the water because I was scared and didn't enjoy it."He went on, "During one break, my mother tossed a coin into the pool, and I swiftly retrieved it. After that moment, I grew more comfortable with water, and by sixth grade, I ranked first nationwide. That's when I realized, 'I should start putting in more effort into swimming.'"Regarding his special appearance on the recently ended tvN's drama "Lovely Runner," Park Tae-hwan said, "I actually knew Kim Hye Yoon before I appeared on 'Lovely Runner.' We became friends when we appeared together on a TV show some time ago."He mentioned, "After we grew close while filming a TV show, she attended the swimming academy I run several times to learn swimming. Our friendship grew stronger through those interactions."He then revealed, "One day, Kim Hye Yoon asked me to appear in a drama she was about to film. I gladly agreed, and that drama turned out to be 'Lovely Runner.'"In 2008, Park Tae-hwan achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Korean swimmer to secure a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.His victory in the 400-meter freestyle event not only earned him the gold but also established an Asian record that has remained unmatched for 72 years.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Huh Young Man's Food Travel, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)