[SBS Star] Park Tae-hwan Says It Was Kim Hye Yoon Who Got Him to Feature in "Lovely Runner"

On July 14 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Huh Young Man's Food Travel," Park Tae-hwan made a guest appearance.
At a barbecue restaurant in Haenam, Jeolla Province, Park Tae-hwan and Huh Young Man enjoyed barbecued beef together and had a conversation.
He went on, "During one break, my mother tossed a coin into the pool, and I swiftly retrieved it. After that moment, I grew more comfortable with water, and by sixth grade, I ranked first nationwide. That's when I realized, 'I should start putting in more effort into swimming.'"
He mentioned, "After we grew close while filming a TV show, she attended the swimming academy I run several times to learn swimming. Our friendship grew stronger through those interactions."
He then revealed, "One day, Kim Hye Yoon asked me to appear in a drama she was about to film. I gladly agreed, and that drama turned out to be 'Lovely Runner.'"
His victory in the 400-meter freestyle event not only earned him the gold but also established an Asian record that has remained unmatched for 72 years.
(Credit= TV CHOSUN Huh Young Man's Food Travel, tvN Lovely Runner)
(SBS Star)