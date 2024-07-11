[SBS Star] Jay Park Reveals an Unexpected Person Who Left a Lipstick Mark on His Cheek for His Music Video

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed an unexpected person who left a lipstick mark on his cheek for his "McNasty" music video.On July 5, Jay Park guested on YouTube show "XYOB," hosted by Brian of K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY and former baseball player Chon Taepoong.As soon as the two hosts welcomed Jay Park into the studio, they immediately asked him about his new single "McNasty," commenting on how sexy the title sounds.Jay Park responded, "You know what? I'll rap a little bit for you guys," and then performed a part of "McNasty" for them.After listening to his rap, they both exclaimed, "Whoa! This song is pretty nasty, isn't it?"Next, they looked at some cover photos together, and noticed a photo of Jay Park with a lipstick mark on his cheek, which was a scene from the music video.When Brian saw the lipstick mark, he exclaimed, "Oh! A lipstick mark?! Whose is it? Is it from a girl?!"Jay Park started laughing and explained, "It's actually my manager's. My manager's a guy as well!"Explaining further, Jay Park said, "I was told I needed a lipstick mark on my cheek. So, we first tried using my hand to make the mark, but it didn't look real."He continued, "Since I'm most comfortable with my manager, I asked him to do it. He agreed not to make any noise, and just place his lips on my cheek. But he unconsciously went 'muah' on my cheek. I was like, 'What the...! Why are you making the sound as well?'"Wrapping up the hilarious story, the hip-hop artist said, "I think we have behind-the-scenes footage of that. I don't think it'll ever be released, but it's there."Brian and Cho Taepoong thoroughly enjoyed the story, laughing along with Jay Park.(Credit= 'JohnMaat' 'JAY PARK' YouTube)(SBS Star)