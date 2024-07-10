[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Talks about Her Divorce from Lee Dong Gun & Says She Was Who Demanded It

On July 9, TV CHOSUN's new television show 'I Am Single Now' (literal translation) aired its first episode; with cast members who experienced divorce, the show explores their experiences of being single again.
Cho Yoonhee, one of the cast members, revealed why she decided to appear on the show.
"It's been five years since I divorced. I have to handle many things myself as a single mom. But being an introvert, fears and concerns always stop me from trying new things. I'm a person who can't do anything on my own, so I decided to appear on this show to challenge myself and work on that side of me. I want to be a more courageous mother to my daughter.", she expressed.
"When I met him, I thought I found someone nice for me. We got married and had a baby, and I loved having someone dependable by my side."
"When I got married, I thought divorce would never happen in my life.", Cho Yoonhee said, "I don't know what to say. I can't fully disclose the details of my marriage since my ex-husband works in the same industry as me."
"Our marriage wasn't what I dreamed of. After thinking about it a lot, divorce seemed like the only option for us.", she said, adding that she was the one who demanded a divorce.
"My ex-husband didn't want a divorce. But to me, trust and faith are the most important things between family members. I thought he and I couldn't be a family anymore. That's why I decided to divorce him."
She resumed, "When I was little, my parents didn't have a good relationship. The air between them was tense and icy, and it scared me. It was such an unhappy thing to experience."
"I hate the memory so much that I didn't want my daughter to witness her parents arguing. When I decided to divorce him, I didn't worry about raising my daughter alone. I was determined not to influence my child with any negative thoughts I might have about her father. With that confidence with me, I mustered up the courage to get a divorce."
The two announced their marriage in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter in December of the same year.
However, the couple announced their divorce in May 2020.
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)
(SBS Star)