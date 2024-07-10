뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Talks about Her Divorce from Lee Dong Gun & Says She Was Who Demanded It
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Talks about Her Divorce from Lee Dong Gun & Says She Was Who Demanded It

Published 2024.07.10
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Talks about Her Divorce from Lee Dong Gun & Says She Was Who Demanded It
Opening up about her divorce from actor Lee Dong Gun, actress Cho Yoonhee revealed that she was the one who decided to end their marriage.

On July 9, TV CHOSUN's new television show 'I Am Single Now' (literal translation) aired its first episode; with cast members who experienced divorce, the show explores their experiences of being single again.

Cho Yoonhee, one of the cast members, revealed why she decided to appear on the show.

"It's been five years since I divorced. I have to handle many things myself as a single mom. But being an introvert, fears and concerns always stop me from trying new things. I'm a person who can't do anything on my own, so I decided to appear on this show to challenge myself and work on that side of me. I want to be a more courageous mother to my daughter.", she expressed.
Cho Yoonhee & Lee Dong Gun
About what made her marry Lee Dong Gun, Cho Yoonhee said, "I wanted someone who could guide me with wisdom and make decisions for me. He was very good at that. And it seemed like getting married was in the cards for me at that moment. I wished to have children and was picturing what it would be like to raise one."

"When I met him, I thought I found someone nice for me. We got married and had a baby, and I loved having someone dependable by my side."
Cho Yoonhee & Lee Dong Gun
However, their marriage ended after three years.

"When I got married, I thought divorce would never happen in my life.", Cho Yoonhee said, "I don't know what to say. I can't fully disclose the details of my marriage since my ex-husband works in the same industry as me."

"Our marriage wasn't what I dreamed of. After thinking about it a lot, divorce seemed like the only option for us.", she said, adding that she was the one who demanded a divorce.

"My ex-husband didn't want a divorce. But to me, trust and faith are the most important things between family members. I thought he and I couldn't be a family anymore. That's why I decided to divorce him."
Cho Yoonhee & Lee Dong Gun
"Divorce can be uncomfortable to talk about, and some people might want to hide that they had a divorce. But I felt better about it than I thought and could have openly discussed my divorce. Divorce or not, I'm still a devoted mother to my child. I had complete confidence in my ability to raise my child on my own.", the actress remarked.

She resumed, "When I was little, my parents didn't have a good relationship. The air between them was tense and icy, and it scared me. It was such an unhappy thing to experience."

"I hate the memory so much that I didn't want my daughter to witness her parents arguing. When I decided to divorce him, I didn't worry about raising my daughter alone. I was determined not to influence my child with any negative thoughts I might have about her father. With that confidence with me, I mustered up the courage to get a divorce."
Cho Yoonhee & Lee Dong Gun
Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and Lee Dong Gun became lovers after co-starring in KBS' drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' (2016).

The two announced their marriage in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter in December of the same year.

However, the couple announced their divorce in May 2020.

(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
