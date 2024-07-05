뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Would Not Have Married Lee Sang Soon If He Had a Pretty-Boy K-Pop Star Look?
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Would Not Have Married Lee Sang Soon If He Had a Pretty-Boy K-Pop Star Look?
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri shared that she married her husband, singer Lee Sang Soon, because she prefers a natural look over the typical pretty-boy K-pop star look.

On July 4, a new episode of Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A's YouTube show was released online.

In this episode, Lee Hyo-ri appeared as a guest and chatted with Hwang Kwang Hee on various topics.

During a conversation about plastic surgery, Lee Hyo-ri asked Hwang Kwang Hee if he could reveal all the surgeries he had undergone.

Hwang Kwang Hee candidly responded, "I got my forehead, nose, teeth done... There's nothing I haven't done. I can go on," and added, "You feel bad for me, don't you?"

Lee Hyo-ri replied, "Why would I feel bad for you? It turned out well!"

Sighing, Hwang Kwang Hee said, "People like you, who are naturally beautiful, will never know how I feel. You'll never understand the feelings of those who became beautiful with the help of plastic surgery."
Lee Hyo-ri
Lee Hyo-ri
Then, the production team revealed photos of Hwang Kwang Hee before his surgeries.

Lee Hyo-ri, upon seeing them, commented, "Oh, how cute! You look adorable. I prefer your face before the surgeries. If I had to choose between the two for a date, I'd definitely pick that face. It's so cute and pure. I much prefer natural beauty."

With a sad expression, Hwang Kwang Hee recalled, "I failed every audition I attended back then."

Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Okay, maybe that face isn't the most K-pop star-like, but I personally prefer that sort of look. If I liked the typical K-pop star look, I wouldn't have married Sang Soon. There are many girls who like faces like that."

She added humorously, "But now that things are the way they are, we just have to live with it, right?" bringing laughter.
 

(Credit= '풀무릉도원' YouTube, 'myswitzerlandkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
