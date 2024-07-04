뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Youngest of 9 Siblings' Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Sister 20 Years Older Than Him
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'The Youngest of 9 Siblings' Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Sister 20 Years Older Than Him

Published 2024.07.04 18:48 View Count
[SBS Star] 'The Youngest of 9 Siblings' Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Sister 20 Years Older Than Him
K-pop boy group JYJ member Kim Jae Joong is appearing on TV with his eldest sister, who is 20 years older than him, for the first time.

Kim Jae Joong guested in the upcoming episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant'.

During his previous appearance on the show, the singer captivated viewers with his impressive cooking skills and heartfelt affection for his parents and eight older sisters.

In the coming episode, Kim Jae Joong invites his eldest sister to his house and prepares a delicious dish for her.

The mentioned sister is 20 years older than Kim Jae Joong himself; she is the firstborn of nine siblings, while Kim Jae Joong is the youngest.

The sister savored the dish prepared by Kim Jae Joong and offered a candid evaluation, adding some fun moments to the show.
Kim Jae Joong
As they shared a delicious meal, the siblings reminisced moments from the past.

"You gave me a room at your house when I had nowhere else to go. I still feel sorry for your children when I think about that time.", Kim Jae Joong said.

The singer shared that he had money problems when he went to Seoul alone when he was 16 to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

"After I became a trainee, I worked several part-time jobs. I didn't have any money for transportation, so I used to walk from the practice room to my rented room, crossing the Han River through a bridge.", Kim Jae Joong recalled, adding that his sister, who was married, offered him to come to live in her house.
Kim Jae Joong
"My sister lived there with her husband, two kids, and mother-in-law.", Kim Jae Joong remarked.

The singer shared that his sister's children gave him their room, expressing that he was still grateful and sorry for bothering them.

Kim Jae Joong also expressed his gratitude to his sister's mother-in-law; his sister said, "My mother-in-law still talks about you.", and shared a heartwarming story about the love and care her mother-in-law has shown Kim Jae Joong.

The sincere love and support that Kim Jae Joong's oldest sister and her family members showed and Kim Jae Joong's deep affection for them deeply moved the 'Fun Staurant' cast members.

The episode, which features Kim Jae Joong's oldest sister's first-ever TV appearance, will air on July 5 at 8:30 PM (KST).
Kim Jae Joong
(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지