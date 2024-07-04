[SBS Star] 'The Youngest of 9 Siblings' Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Sister 20 Years Older Than Him

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group JYJ member Kim Jae Joong is appearing on TV with his eldest sister, who is 20 years older than him, for the first time.Kim Jae Joong guested in the upcoming episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant'.During his previous appearance on the show, the singer captivated viewers with his impressive cooking skills and heartfelt affection for his parents and eight older sisters.In the coming episode, Kim Jae Joong invites his eldest sister to his house and prepares a delicious dish for her.The mentioned sister is 20 years older than Kim Jae Joong himself; she is the firstborn of nine siblings, while Kim Jae Joong is the youngest.The sister savored the dish prepared by Kim Jae Joong and offered a candid evaluation, adding some fun moments to the show.As they shared a delicious meal, the siblings reminisced moments from the past."You gave me a room at your house when I had nowhere else to go. I still feel sorry for your children when I think about that time.", Kim Jae Joong said.The singer shared that he had money problems when he went to Seoul alone when he was 16 to pursue his dream of becoming a singer."After I became a trainee, I worked several part-time jobs. I didn't have any money for transportation, so I used to walk from the practice room to my rented room, crossing the Han River through a bridge.", Kim Jae Joong recalled, adding that his sister, who was married, offered him to come to live in her house."My sister lived there with her husband, two kids, and mother-in-law.", Kim Jae Joong remarked.The singer shared that his sister's children gave him their room, expressing that he was still grateful and sorry for bothering them.Kim Jae Joong also expressed his gratitude to his sister's mother-in-law; his sister said, "My mother-in-law still talks about you.", and shared a heartwarming story about the love and care her mother-in-law has shown Kim Jae Joong.The sincere love and support that Kim Jae Joong's oldest sister and her family members showed and Kim Jae Joong's deep affection for them deeply moved the 'Fun Staurant' cast members.The episode, which features Kim Jae Joong's oldest sister's first-ever TV appearance, will air on July 5 at 8:30 PM (KST).(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)(SBS Star)