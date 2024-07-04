[SBS Star] SEUNGHEE Complains About Disappearing Greeting Etiquette Among Hoobae K-Pop Stars

이미지 확대하기

SEUNGHEE of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL commented on the changing culture of greetings among hoobae K-pop stars.On July 3 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," SEUNGHEE made a guest appearance.On this day, SEUNGHEE initiated a "back in my day" talk.She said, "Back in my day, we had a culture of going around the waiting rooms to greet everyone during music show recordings, but it's not like that nowadays. Even when we pass each other in the hallway, they just nod slightly and make eye contact with a light smile before walking away. None of them greet me politely."She continued, "I liked it when we would say hi to each other in the restroom. I used to always introduce myself to them, saying, 'Hi! I'm SEUNGHEE of OH MY GIRL!' and they would introduce themselves to me in return. But now, when I go to the restroom, there's none of that. That culture isn't there anymore. So, I don't know who is who, you know? Every time I see new faces, I wonder who they are. It's sad."Another guest, Cho Hyun-ah, empathized, saying, "It's kind of like the Western style nowadays. They just nod and walk away," while Jang Do-yeon was shocked, saying, "Really? The greetings aren't really greetings, it seems!"When Kim Gu-ra jokingly asked SEUNGHEE if she wanted to gather all her hoobaes to firmly address this, she waved her hand and clarified with a chuckle, "No, no. I don't want to go that far. It's not that deep."Then, Ok Joo-hyun shared her experience, saying, "I occasionally go to music show studios to record, and they weren't like that to me. They were so overly polite that I felt uncomfortable."In response, Kim Gu-ra stated, "Come on! You look different from SEUNGHEE. They can't not greet you politely. You look like a professor!"Ok Joo-hyun acknowledged this with a laugh, saying, "Ah, yes. You're right."(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)