뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGHEE Complains About Disappearing Greeting Etiquette Among Hoobae K-Pop Stars
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SEUNGHEE Complains About Disappearing Greeting Etiquette Among Hoobae K-Pop Stars

Published 2024.07.04 14:30 Updated 2024.07.04 14:31 View Count
[SBS Star] SEUNGHEE Complains About Disappearing Greeting Etiquette Among Hoobae K-Pop Stars
SEUNGHEE of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL commented on the changing culture of greetings among hoobae K-pop stars.

On July 3 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," SEUNGHEE made a guest appearance. 

On this day, SEUNGHEE initiated a "back in my day" talk. 

She said, "Back in my day, we had a culture of going around the waiting rooms to greet everyone during music show recordings, but it's not like that nowadays. Even when we pass each other in the hallway, they just nod slightly and make eye contact with a light smile before walking away. None of them greet me politely."

She continued, "I liked it when we would say hi to each other in the restroom. I used to always introduce myself to them, saying, 'Hi! I'm SEUNGHEE of OH MY GIRL!' and they would introduce themselves to me in return. But now, when I go to the restroom, there's none of that. That culture isn't there anymore. So, I don't know who is who, you know? Every time I see new faces, I wonder who they are. It's sad." 
SEUNGHEE
SEUNGHEE
Another guest, Cho Hyun-ah, empathized, saying, "It's kind of like the Western style nowadays. They just nod and walk away," while Jang Do-yeon was shocked, saying, "Really? The greetings aren't really greetings, it seems!"

When Kim Gu-ra jokingly asked SEUNGHEE if she wanted to gather all her hoobaes to firmly address this, she waved her hand and clarified with a chuckle, "No, no. I don't want to go that far. It's not that deep."
SEUNGHEE
SEUNGHEE
Then, Ok Joo-hyun shared her experience, saying, "I occasionally go to music show studios to record, and they weren't like that to me. They were so overly polite that I felt uncomfortable."

In response, Kim Gu-ra stated, "Come on! You look different from SEUNGHEE. They can't not greet you politely. You look like a professor!"

Ok Joo-hyun acknowledged this with a laugh, saying, "Ah, yes. You're right."
SEUNGHEE
(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지