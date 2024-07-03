[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Says Song Kang Is Even More Good-Looking with Amazing Personality in Real Life

On July 2, Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, the leads of the movie "Escape," appeared as guests on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."
While discussing the movie during their conversation, Lee Je Hoon shared an interesting fact about the movie, saying, "Song Kang is making a special appearance in our movie."
Koo Kyo Hwan spoke highly of Song Kang, saying, "Song Kang is a really attractive person. He was incredibly charming when I saw him in a private setting."
He continued, "In the movie, he plays a character with a crucial relationship to ours. Before shooting, I thought hard about who could create a million stories with just a short appearance, and Song Kang came to mind. I begged both the director and Song Kang to join the movie, and I was so happy when he gladly agreed."
To this, Jang Do-yeon responded, "Don't you hear 'manjjitnam' a lot too though?"
Lee Je Hoon blushed at her remark, and shyly replied, "Me? No, not at all."
"Escape" depicts the life-or-death chase between Gyu-nam (Lee Je Hoon), a North Korean soldier who starts a breakout for a better tomorrow, and Hyun-sang (Koo Kyo Hwan), a security officer pursuing Gyu-nam to protect today.
The movie premiered in theaters today, July 3.
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'songkang_b' Instagram)
(SBS Star)