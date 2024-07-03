[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Says Song Kang Is Even More Good-Looking with Amazing Personality in Real Life

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Je Hoon praised another actor Song Kang, saying, "He's even more handsome in real life and has an amazing personality."On July 2, Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, the leads of the movie "Escape," appeared as guests on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."While discussing the movie during their conversation, Lee Je Hoon shared an interesting fact about the movie, saying, "Song Kang is making a special appearance in our movie."Koo Kyo Hwan spoke highly of Song Kang, saying, "Song Kang is a really attractive person. He was incredibly charming when I saw him in a private setting."He continued, "In the movie, he plays a character with a crucial relationship to ours. Before shooting, I thought hard about who could create a million stories with just a short appearance, and Song Kang came to mind. I begged both the director and Song Kang to join the movie, and I was so happy when he gladly agreed."About Song Kang, Lee Je Hoon stated, "I actually happened to see Song Kang at a private gathering by chance and found him to be very charming. He's even better-looking in person with a great personality. I realized this is when you should use the term 'manjjitnam' (a man who looks like he came straight out of a comic book)."To this, Jang Do-yeon responded, "Don't you hear 'manjjitnam' a lot too though?"Lee Je Hoon blushed at her remark, and shyly replied, "Me? No, not at all.""Escape" depicts the life-or-death chase between Gyu-nam (Lee Je Hoon), a North Korean soldier who starts a breakout for a better tomorrow, and Hyun-sang (Koo Kyo Hwan), a security officer pursuing Gyu-nam to protect today.The movie premiered in theaters today, July 3.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'songkang_b' Instagram)(SBS Star)