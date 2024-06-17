뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Shudders at the Thought of Having a Second Child; She Explains Why
Published 2024.06.17 17:49 View Count
Actress Choi Ji Woo explained why the idea of having a second child is completely repellent to her.

On June 16, Choi Ji Woo met comedienne Ahn Young-mi ahead of their first shoot as the hosts of KBS's reality show "The Return of Superman."

During their conversation, Ahn Young-mi, who recently became a mother, shared photos of her child with Choi Ji Woo. 

Choi Ji Woo then showed Ahn Young-mi pictures of her 4-year-old daughter.
Choi Ji Woo
Choi Ji Woo said, "Since my child is still so young, I've become kind of obsessed with life. I want to live with my child for a long time, you know."

Ahn Young-mi agreed, adding, "I used to be a light eater, but now I'm always eating. If I lack energy, I won't be able to care for my child properly, so... Also, when my child turns 10, I'll be 50. So, I've got to stay healthy."

Choi Ji Woo expressed her envy, saying, "Oh, I'm jealous..." because she gave birth at the age of 46. At that time, Choi Ji Woo revealed that she conceived naturally, not through artificial insemination.
Choi Ji Woo
Later, Ahn Young-mi mentioned that she has plans for a second child. She said, "I thought it might be too late, but I gained confidence after reading your article. You should have another child, unnie! You can do it!"

Laughing, Choi Ji Woo replied, "It's really too late for me now. I don't have enough energy for it. I'm completely exhausted inside."

Choi Ji Woo jokingly mentioned that this was her return to work after a 4-year hiatus following childbirth, laughing as she said, "If I have another child and come back, I might need to stroll out with a cane. I've got to live my life now, don't you think?!"

Her honest comment made the entire studio erupt with laughter.
Choi Ji Woo
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'choijivvoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
