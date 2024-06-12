뉴스
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares Why He Hated the Legendary 'Romance of Their Own' Umbrella Scene
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares Why He Hated the Legendary 'Romance of Their Own' Umbrella Scene
Actor Gang Dong Won recently revealed that he initially disliked the iconic umbrella scene from "Romance of Their Own."

In an interview to promote his latest film "The Plot," Gang Dong Won reflected on his career and shared some candid thoughts.

"The Plot" follows Yeong-il (Gang Dong Won), a professional who stages commissioned murders to appear as perfect accidents. The story unfolds as he becomes entangled in an unexpected event.

Known for the legendary umbrella scene in the 2004 movie "Romance of Their Own," Gang Dong Won presents a similarly memorable umbrella scene in "The Plot." 

In "Romance of Their Own," his character unexpectedly runs under actress Lee Chung Ah's umbrella and lifts it with a big smile, creating an iconic moment.
Gang Dong Won
When asked if the new scene would become as legendary as the previous one, Gang Dong Won responded with a laugh, "Well, I guess the audience will be the judge of that."

He added, "Honestly, I still don't get why it's called a legendary scene. It's been 20 years, and I'm very grateful it's still talked about, but it's just something I never understood."

When a reporter asked if he watches the scene occasionally, Gang Dong Won laughed and replied, "I only watch it when it comes on TV. Sometimes I get calls asking if they can use that scene in their shows. I wish they would pay me for it," which made everyone laugh.
Gang Dong Won
Gang Dong Won then shared that he did not like the scene when it was filmed. 

"I filmed the scene and monitored it, but really didn't like it. But the director loved it, so I just went along with it, even though I still wasn't happy with how it turned out."

Explaining why he disliked it, he said, "I looked like I was smiling foolishly. I looked stupid. But for some reason, the director loved it. I really wanted to do it again because I thought I looked so dumb smiling like that. So yeah, I hated it at first. I still think I look pretty stupid in that scene," he emphasized, making everyone laugh again.
Gang Dong Won
(Credit= SHOWBOX, AA Group) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
