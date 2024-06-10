[SBS Star] "He's Not Just Handsome" Suzy Shares Insights into Park Bo Gum's Hidden Qualities

이미지 확대하기

Actress Suzy shared her impressions of her co-star Park Bo Gum, with whom she worked on the movie "Wonderland."In a recent interview about "Wonderland," Suzy talked about acting alongside Park Bo Gum for the first time.The actress had nothing but praise for him, saying, "He's handsome and warm, who shines like the star. He's not just a good-looking person; he's someone with a solid inner self."She added, "His thoughtfulness is a given, and he seemed like a strong person. I relied on him a lot during filming and received a lot of positive energy and strength from him."Suzy also highlighted his expressive gaze, saying, "His gaze has a significant impact. He's an actor with a really captivating gaze."The two stars have co-hosted Baeksang Arts Awards for the past six years, but despite meeting annually, they had not had many opportunities to get to know each other well.Suzy explained that it was during the shooting of "Wonderland" that they really got to know each other and become close.She said, "After hosting Baeksang Arts Awards together for so long, meeting him on set felt comfortable. We became super close during the 'Wonderland' filming."She continued, "While acting, he didn't appear as Park Bo Gum but as his character, constantly making me want to give him a hug. I think our real-life closeness translated well into our on-screen chemistry."Released on June 5, 'Wonderland' tells the story of reuniting with loved ones through a video call service that uses artificial intelligence to recreate deceased individuals, or those who are in a vegetative state or coma, allowing for virtual interactions.Suzy plays the role of Jung-in, who revives her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo Gum) as an AI in a virtual world.(Credit= Management Soop, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)