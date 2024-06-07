뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Can't Live Without Her" Daniel Henney Shares His Wife Is Always on His Mind These Days
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Can't Live Without Her" Daniel Henney Shares His Wife Is Always on His Mind These Days

Published 2024.06.07 11:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Can't Live Without Her" Daniel Henney Shares His Wife Is Always on His Mind These Days
Korean-American actor Daniel Henney expressed his deep affection for his wife, Japanese-American actress Ru Kumagai, to whom he has been married for eight months. 

On June 3, a fashion magazine uploaded a short video of Daniel Henney on their YouTube channel, showcasing his "Nine Heart Picks"—nine things that hold a special place in his heart.

In the video, Daniel Henney began by sharing his current favorite color, green. 

He explained, "I've been attracted to green lately, so I've been wearing it often. Maybe I'm getting old, or perhaps it's because I like golf? I don't know, but I'm really into green."
Daniel Henney
The second thing he chose was his wife. Daniel Henney spoke warmly about her, saying, "My wife's been on my mind a lot. I honestly couldn't live without her. When I'm traveling overseas for work or anything else, she always helps with my life as a teammate. Sometimes she has to stay home."

With a big smile, he added, "She's just amazing. So, yeah. She's always on my mind."

Following this, Daniel Henney revealed that his third pick was his dogs. 

He then continued with the rest of his list, which included music, his home in Michigan, his favorite book—"Kafka on the Shore" by Murakami Haruki, his American television series "The Wheel of Time," kimchi jjigae, script-writing and spending time with the ones he loves.
 

Daniel Henney married Ru Kumagai in October 2023. 

He shared that their relationship began when he met her at a restaurant where she worked as a hostess. 

Captivated by her presence, he returned to the restaurant several times just to see her. 

Noticing that she always read a book behind the hostess desk, he struck up a conversation by asking about her favorite book and if she was familiar with Murakami Haruki, his favorite author.

To impress her, Daniel Henney bought all the books by Murakami Haruki and returned to the restaurant to give them to her as a gift. 

This thoughtful gesture sparked the beginning of their romance. 

Despite Ru Kumagai being 13 years younger than Daniel Henney, he has revealed that they get along exceptionally well.
Daniel Henney
(Credit= 'DAZED KOREA' YouTube, 'danielhenney' 'rukumagai' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지