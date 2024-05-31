뉴스
[SBS Star] "Those Comments..." Koo Hye Sun Tells Why She Expanded Into Different Careers Besides Acting
[SBS Star] "Those Comments..." Koo Hye Sun Tells Why She Expanded Into Different Careers Besides Acting

Published 2024.05.31
[SBS Star] "Those Comments..." Koo Hye Sun Tells Why She Expanded Into Different Careers Besides Acting
Actress Koo Hye Sun discussed the reasons behind her diverse pursuits, including directing, singing, songwriting, writing and painting.

On May 30, Koo Hye Sun appeared on Channel A's television show "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic."

During her conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young, Koo Hye Sun shared how she was hurt by being labeled quirky in the past.

When Dr. Oh Eun-young asked, "What misunderstanding upset you the most?" Koo Hye Sun replied, "Being called 'eccentric' was the most upsetting. Trying to clear up misunderstandings led to long explanations, making me say unnecessary things. And that made things worse." 

Dr. Oh Eun-young observed, "It seems like you're constantly trying to prove your existence and abilities," to which Koo Hye Sun responded, "Since I was young, I've been obsessed with being productive. Even in friendships, I would end my relationship with them if I felt my productivity was threatened."
Dr. Oh Eun-young then mentioned Koo Hye Sun's active involvement in various fields.

In response, Koo Hye Sun commented, "My fans felt embarrassed about it at first, but over time, they told me they came to appreciate it. Amid a million negative comments, a single warm word kept me going. I feel like I did many pointless things and my productivity has dropped as a result, but I felt a strong sense of responsibility when I managed to help someone."

Koo Hye Sun continued, "There were times when I felt attacked as an actress, which led me to pursue other interests. Despite my hard work, I faced a lot of misunderstandings. The public saw actress Koo Hye Sun as someone too stubborn to change, but they saw director Koo Hye Sun as a nice person. At least that's how I felt about it."
(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
