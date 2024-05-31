[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Talks About His First Love Following the Conclusion of 'Lovely Runner'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Byeon Woo-seok recently opened up about his personal experiences, following the conclusion of the much-talked-about romantic comedy series "Lovely Runner."The final episode of this beloved tvN series aired on May 28, marking the end of an era for fans who had been captivated by its charm for the past few months.In the wake of the show's conclusion, Byeon Woo-seok, who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae, found himself thrust into the spotlight, becoming synonymous with the global phenomenon known as the "Sun-jae craze."In an interview with media outlet Wikitree, Byeon Woo-seok delved into his own past, prompted by the themes of innocent love that depicted in "Lovely Runner."The interviewer could not resist probing into his personal life, referencing a statement he had made in 2022 about his own first love during middle school.They asked if portraying Sun-jae brought back memories of that time, "In 2022, you mentioned your first love was during middle school. You shared that you were close to her, but never expressed your feelings. Did portraying Sun-jae bring back memories of that time?"Reflecting on his response, Byeon Woo-seok admitted, "My first love was also one-sided, much like Sun-jae's high school days. Interestingly, I actually ran into my first love randomly on the street during my twenties. But we haven't kept in touch since then."He humorously continued, "She probably doesn't even know that I liked her. Or maybe she does. I don't know, but it would be kind of embarrassing if she did."Speaking about the character's unwavering devotion to Yim Sol, portrayed by actress Kim Hye Yoon, afterward, he drew from his own experiences, saying, "I've experienced one-sided love and being in love myself, so I could understand Sun-jae's emotions."He continued, reflecting on his character's dramatic declaration of willingness to sacrifice everything for love, "However, phrases like 'I'll die for you' were a bit beyond my own experiences. I don't think there are many people in this world who have said that in their lifetime. So, I had to contemplate that aspect of Sun-jae deeply before stepping into the role."(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)