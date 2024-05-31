뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'll Do Anything for My Family" 'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Shows His Mindset as a Husband & Father
[SBS Star] "I'll Do Anything for My Family" 'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Shows His Mindset as a Husband & Father

Published 2024.05.31 15:43
[SBS Star] "I'll Do Anything for My Family" 'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Shows His Mindset as a Husband & Father
Singer RAIN expressed his love for his family, saying he will do whatever it takes for them.

On May 30, RAIN uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show featuring his gourmet tour in Italy.

While RAIN and the show's producers were enjoying their meal, one producer asked RAIN about his favorite country among all the places he had traveled to.

RAIN answered, "Korea is the best place to travel, in my opinion, especially Jeju Island, Ulleungdo, Seosan City, Dangjin City, and Busan City. I also enjoy visiting Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, and Thailand."

"I was expecting a European country.", the producer commented, "But when I think about it, it seems you never had the chance to enjoy the experience of traveling in Europe. You must have always been here for work."

The singer nodded and said, "That's why this is the most precious moment of this trip. Today is a moment in time that will never return."
RAIN
When RAIN heard about one of the male producers there getting married next year, the singer congratulated him.

"I believe that a true man is someone who, when he has lost everything, can put aside his pride and kneel before anyone to support his family.", RAIN remarked; one married male producer agreed, "Absolutely. I completely agree."

"You never know what might happen in the future. Even if I fail anytime in the future, I'll start from the ground up all over again. I'll do it no matter what it is.", RAIN said, then added, "When you have family, you'll do whatever it takes."
RAIN
He then asked the groom-to-be to make a promise; "Once your baby is born, you must remind yourself, 'Me as myself no longer exist.'. You have to forget about yourself."

"The person who makes the most sacrifices in a family is the mother who gives birth to a child. Who should take care of a mother's stress and problems? A father. It's just wrong to think that taking care of a baby is only a mother's responsibility. Fathers should help mothers with that.", RAIN said, emphasizing that husband and wife should work together to raise a child.
RAIN
Meanwhile, RAIN tied the knot with actress Kim Tae-hee in January 2017.

The couple has two daughters; they welcomed their first child in October 2017 and their second child in September 2019.
 

(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, Story J Company)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
