[SBS Star] Cha Tae Hyun Reveals Why He Thinks Yoo Yeon Seok Will Not Be Able to Get Married


Published 2024.05.29 18:43

Actor/entertainer Cha Tae Hyun commented that some factors in actor Yoo Yeon Seok's lifestyle make it difficult for him to get married.

Cha Tae Hyun guested on the May 28 episode of SBS' television show 'Whenever Possible' hosted by Yoo Yeon Seok and entertainer Yu Jae Seok.

In the episode, the three stars gathered in Ichon-dong, a neighborhood in the Yongsan district of Seoul; Cha Tae Hyun said he lived there until 2019.

"After we tied the knot, my wife and I started our married life in this neighborhood. We used to roam around here with our three children.", he recalled.

Cha Tae Hyun took Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok to a Vietnamese restaurant that his wife had recommended.

As the three waited for their food, an unexpected visitor entered the restaurant and swiftly handed them three cups of coffee before disappearing; the person turned out to be a close friend of Cha Tae Hyun's wife.

"Wow, you must be quite popular in this neighborhood!", Yu Jae Seok exclaimed to Cha Tae Hyun.
Cha Tae Hyun & Yoo Yeon Seok
During their delightful meal, Yu Jae Seok, Cha Tae Hyun, and Yoo Yeon Seok began talking about their families.

"I want to go on a family vacation. But with my TV show schedules, it's hard to find the time.", Yu Jae Seok said.

"I'm going on a trip with my family this summer.", shared Yoo Yeon Seok.

"We'll go to Boracay, the Philippines, to celebrate my father's 70th birthday. Boracay was my mother's idea, though.", he added, chuckling.
Cha Tae Hyun & Yoo Yeon Seok
When Yoo Yeon Seok talked about how much he likes Vietnamese cuisine and traveling the country, Cha Tae Hyun said, "He sure loves traveling."

Then, Cha Tae Hyun, who has been friends with Yoo Yeon Seok for a long time, expressed his concerns about Yoo Yeon Seok, 40 and single.

"Yeon Seok won't be able to wed someone because of too many factors. He loves traveling and loves his work too much.", Cha Tae Hyun commented.

Yoo Yeon Seok retorted, "You and Yu Jae Seok love your works as much as I do, but still got married!"

"For us, it happened as it happened.", Cha Tae Hyun vaguely said, causing Yoo Yeon Seok and Yu Jae Seok to burst into laughter.

When Yoo Yeon Seok told Cha Tae Hyun, "And you married your first love!", Cha Tae Hyun again replied, "That, too, happened as it happened."
Cha Tae Hyun & Yoo Yeon Seok
(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
