[SBS Star] 'The Plot' Director Talks about Lee Jong Suk & Gang Dong Won's Amazing Acting Chemistry

Director Lee Yo-seop shared what working with actors Lee Jong Suk and Gang Dong Won on 'The Plot' was like.On May 28, Lee Yo-seop had an interview with a news outlet about his upcoming film, 'The Plot', based on the Hong Kong action film 'Accident' (2009).'The Plot' follows 'Young-il' (Gang Dong Won), an expert in making contract killings look like accidents, getting involved in an unexpected turn of events.During the interview, Lee Yo-seop discussed Lee Jong Suk's cameo appearance in the film as 'Jjak-noon', who used to work with 'Young-il'."I wanted 'Jjak-noon' to be the opposite of 'Young-il'. If 'Young-il' is a father, then 'Jjak-noon' would be a mother. I imagined the character to be a pure person and thought Lee Jong Suk would be the perfect fit.", said the director.He resumed, "When the production company told me that they would ask Lee Jong Suk to make a special appearance, I thought, 'It would be great if he agreed, but would he?'. Fortunately, he did. Lee Jong Suk showed amazing concentration on set, even though he only shot a few. I wanted to add him to more scenes.""He displayed different expressions at every moment. There was a scene where Lee Jong Suk had to be overcome with emotion, resulting in tears streaming down his face. After shooting the scene, he watched the footage on the monitor. Even before wiping away his tears, he said, 'I think that was my cleanest attempt.'.""I was so impressed that I wondered, 'What kind of person is that?'. He always spoke clearly on set and never made things difficult for me.", Lee Yo-seop recalled.The director then brought up a scene where Gang Dong Won and Lee Jong Suk appear together, a flashback to 'Young-il' and 'Jjak-noon' in the past."After 'Jjak-noon' passes away, 'Young-il' becomes much drier emotionally. However, in this scene, a recollection of their past, there is a strong fluctuation of emotions between the two characters. Gang Dong Won portrayed 'Young-il' as someone who only felt emotions when it came to 'Jjak-noon'.""What's interesting was Gang Dong Won looked younger in this scene. We did alter his hairstyle for it, though. Gang Dong Won changed the details like his facial expressions in this scene, and Lee Jong Suk helped him bring the details to life."Lee Yo-seop continued, "Gang Dong Won and Lee Jong Suk really clicked in depicting the relationship between the characters. Watching them made me happy. Filming the scene where they were sitting on a sofa, remembering their past, I had a good feeling. I watched them with a satisfied heart.""'Young-il' and 'Jjak-noon' are people who do not exist on paper, which was not the case in the original film. I wanted them to be 'no names', people with a blank slate in life. And when the two 'no names' find each other, they are bound to be the closest to one another. Their emotional exchange is captured in the film.", said the director.Meanwhile, 'The Plot' is to hit theaters on May 29.(Credit= Next Entertainment World, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)