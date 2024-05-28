[SBS Star] RAIN Recalls Losing a Fathers-Children Race at His Daughter's School

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN recalled losing a fathers-children race at his daughter's school.On May 28 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," RAIN appeared and shared some fun stories.RAIN said, "Ever since I was young, I thought that if I had a child, I would definitely attend all their sports days and special events. I even worked out hard to be a cool dad."He continued, "I recently attended my daughter's sports day, and our team lost a fathers-children race. Appearance-wise, however, anyone would have thought we were the winning team because we had Baek Z Young's husband, Jung Suk Won, and Jang Yoon Ju's husband on our team. And we were all big guys. Jung Suk Won even used to be in the special forces.""The kids and adults were doing baton relays, and we were actually winning. But then one of the fathers ended up falling. I'm going to have to stop here though," he added with a laugh.The singer went on, "We lost the relay, but we did win the tug-of-war. So, in terms of pride, I think it was 1:1. We were good at games that required a lot of strength."As listeners continued to wonder who fell during the race, RAIN said, "I can tell you that I wasn't the one who fell. But I'll make no further comment. It could be rude to the person who did. It was one of the two. That's all I can tell you," chuckling.RAIN married actress Kim Tae-hee in January 2017.They have two daughters, born in October 2017 and September 2019, who RAIN states look much like their mother.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, Coupang)(SBS Star)