[SBS Star] ILLIT WONHEE Shares Details About the Day She Was Scouted by Her Agency
[SBS Star] ILLIT WONHEE Shares Details About the Day She Was Scouted by Her Agency

Published 2024.05.27
[SBS Star] ILLIT WONHEE Shares Details About the Day She Was Scouted by Her Agency
WONHEE of K-pop girl group ILLIT revealed details about the day she was scouted by her agency, giving fans an inside look at how her journey into the entertainment industry began.

On May 25 episode of JTBC's television show "Knowing Brothers," the members of ILLIT joined as guests. 

During the opening of the show, WONHEE shared her excitement about being a guest on "Knowing Brothers."

The K-pop star said, "Ho-dong, I'm also from Changwon. When we moved to Busan, my mom threw away our TV. So, I could only watch TV at my grandmother's house, and we mostly watched 'Knowing Brothers'. I'm really excited to be here today."

She then looked at Min Kyung-hoon and said, "My dad and brother are huge fans of Buzz, so I became a fan too," expressing her admiration.
WONHEE
Later, WONHEE paired up with Lee Jin Ho and rode a cable car together.

On the cable car, WONHEE told Lee Jin Ho, "I've been a trainee since my first year of high school. Now I'm in my second year," revealing that her trainee period hasn't been very long.

She continued, "When I moved to Seoul, I was looking for a subway station when a man approached me. He said he wanted me to join his agency, but he didn't give me a business card at first, so I got suspicious. I thought it might be a scam because he only asked for my phone number."

She went on, "So, I asked for a contact number where I could reach him. He mentioned there would be a survival audition, so after thinking it over, I decided to give it a try." 
WONHEE
WONHEE
Only a month after joining BELIFT LAB, WONHEE featured on JTBC's show "R U Next?" where she won first place and earned the chance to debut as ILLIT.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
