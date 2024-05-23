[SBS Star] Director Han Jae-rim Discusses Ryu Jun Yeol·Han So-hee's Collaborative Work Blowing Up

이미지 확대하기

Director Han Jae-rim shed light on the situation regarding the halted discussions about actor Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Han So-hee's potential roles in his upcoming project "Hypnotized" (literal translation).Yesterday, director Han Jae-rim sat down for an interview with the press.Regarding the progress of "Hypnotized," director Han Jae-rim mentioned, "I'm currently working on the script. I need to have Episode 4's script finished by the end of this week, so I'm constantly working on it these days."He further elaborated, saying, "While the plan is to turn it into a series, I'm unsure if that will be feasible. But that's the direction we're aiming for.""Hypnotized" is director Han Jae-rim's upcoming project, adapted from the mystery horror webtoon of the same name.Previously, there were reports about Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee being considered for protagonist roles.Shortly after, however, the two underwent a turbulent period, from publicly confirming their relationship to subsequently parting ways within two weeks.At that time, the production company of "Hypnotized" told the media, "While it's true that discussions were ongoing with Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee regarding casting, we decided to suspend further deliberations since no final decisions had been reached."Director Han Jae-rim commented, "It was unfortunate that reports about their casting were published when no decisions had actually been made," then emphasized, "Nothing had been confirmed at that point though."In March, Ryu Jun Yeol made their relationship with actress Han So-hee official after fans spotted them on a Hawaii trip together.Around then, Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day posted cryptic messages on Instagram, implying Ryu Jun Yeol's infidelity, later explaining she thought they were on a break.The situation escalated with public explanations and apologies from all three parties, leading to Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee's breakup just two weeks after going public.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)