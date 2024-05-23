[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Opens Up About Last Year's Struggles & Path to Recovery

이미지 확대하기

Reflecting on the difficulties she faced last year, actress Lee Sung Kyoung opened up about her mental health struggles and the journey she undertook to find healing and balance.Recently, Lee Sung Kyoung guested on Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show "Thursday Night."During their conversation, Lee Sung Kyoung shared, "Last year was the toughest for me mentally. My body was exhausted and couldn't rest, so I wasn't producing dopamine or serotonin. My mental state became very weak, and my usual coping methods just didn't work."She continued, "I found temporary relief in extremely sensational things that produced strong doses of dopamine, those that could potentionally harm me. But it wasn't real relief, you know."Fortunately, Lee Sung Kyoung added that she found ways to overcome the emotional hurdles she was facing."There was a turning point toward the end of last year; I finally figured out the reason behind it. I realized that I couldn't switch on and off. I thought I was doing well. I'm someone who's honest and cares a lot about myself, but I was mistaken, thinking I was doing well when I wasn't.""One actor mentioned in an interview that they often ask themselves self-blaming questions. They expressed a desire to shift towards inquiries focused on self-care and introspection, rather than blame. This brought me healing. I thought it was a great idea.""I started feeling better from that point. I took supplements, drank ssanghwa-tang (traditional Korean herbal decoction) when feeling unwell, and tried to live gratefully and happily every day. I really felt a lot healthier since then," the actress added.After debuting as a model in 2008, Lee Sung Kyoung transitioned to acting in 2014.Since then, she has garnered considerable attention for her exceptional acting abilities, as well as her talents in singing and dancing.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)(SBS Star)