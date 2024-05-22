[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Says He Would Not Mind His Girlfriend Staying Out Late with 'Guy Friend'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Yi Kyung opened up about his perspective on romantic relationships.Lee Yi Kyung guested on the May 21 episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2', hosted by comedian Jang Do-yeon."Experiences with romantic relationships in my 20s made me who I am today.", Lee Yi Kyung said during the show.He continued, "I had a fiery passion back then. I fought with my ex on the street and sometimes found myself consumed by jealousy.""So, now that you've become more refined, what are you like in a romantic relationship?", Jang Do-yeon asked the actor."Although I'm still learning how to live, one thing I've come to understand is that if someone is determined to leave, they will do so regardless of my efforts to hold on.", Lee Yi Kyung remarked, "So I don't try too hard to keep the relationship in that kind of situation."During the show, Jang Do-yeon asked Lee Yi Kyung how he would respond to his girlfriend staying out overnight with male friends."I'd be fine with that. If my girlfriend is going to leave me, she'll leave for any other reasons.", Lee Yi Kyung replied.Jang Do-yeon asked, "What if she stays out overnight alone with a guy friend?"Lee Yi Kyung said he would also be okay with it, stating, "I'd think they are close friends. Like, their families have a close bond, or they've been friends since childhood."He added, "Even if that's not the case, I'll be fine with it as long as my girlfriend provides me a valid reason."Jang Do-yeon then posed another hypothetical scenario to Lee Yi Kyung; she asked him if he would still be okay if his girlfriend decided to go on a trip with a guy friend, stating, "I have to go on this trip, and since you're always busy with filming, I'll go with him!""If that's truly the reason, I'll be okay with it. In fact, I'll give her my credit card for the trip.", Lee Yi Kyung stated, leaving Jang Do-yeon surprised.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)