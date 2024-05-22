[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chun Woo Hee Gets Choked Up While Giving a Speech at Longtime Fan's Wedding

이미지 확대하기

“oo씨와는 13년의 시간동안 팬과 배우로 함께 해온 사이입니다”

(울컥)

��������������������

오랜 팬의 결혼식 축사 읽다가,, 시작부터 울컥해버린 착한 천우희 배우님을 봐줘... pic.twitter.com/vok6tGYubS — 온. (@_onnn020) May 21, 2024

아니 환승연애(?)인줄 알았던,, 천우희 배우님의 팬 결혼식 축사 내용을 봐ㅋㅋㅋ



“이제 나에게 묵묵히 보내주었던 사랑을 당신께 양보해야겠네요. 아니 돌려드릴게요. 당신을 만나기 전까지 내가 운이 좋아서 나눠갖고 있었던거에요☺️☺️”



ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ#천우희 #천우희사랑해 #천우희환승연애 pic.twitter.com/y7zjig9T7h — 온. (@_onnn020) May 22, 2024

Actress Chun Woo Hee delivered a touching speech at the wedding ceremony of a longtime fan.On May 22, media outlet SPOTV NEWS reported exclusively that Chun Woo Hee attended her longtime fan's wedding ceremony."Chun Woo Hee was at my friend's wedding ceremony the day before yesterday. She gave a speech for my friend, who is a fan of her.", an online user posted on social media on May 21.The online user shared photos and videos of Chun Woo Hee from the wedding, including footage of her delivering a heartfelt speech."We've known each other for 13 years, me as an actor and her as a fan.", Chun Woo Hee emotionally expressed, getting choked up."She has always supported and encouraged me, always keeping track of my work and being there for me. I believe receiving such immense love from people outside my immediate family is a privilege of being an actor. She always gave me handwritten letters whenever she came to see me.", the actress recalled, expressing her gratitude.Then, Chun Woo Hee turned to the groom and expressed, "Now, I have to pass on to you the unwavering love I've been receiving; in fact, I'm giving it back since you're the true owner of her love. I've been fortunate to receive her love while it was waiting for you.""Thank you for bringing her much love and happiness. With all my heart, I wish you two a wonderful future ahead. Congratulations on your wedding.", the actress concluded, and her speech touched everyone present.Chun Woo Hee offered to personally celebrate the bride on this joyous occasion by attending the wedding ceremony after unintentionally learning that she was getting married, according to SPOTV NEWS.The actress' unexpected wedding speech at her longtime fan's wedding ceremony deeply moved the bride and every guest.After Chun Woo Hee's speech, the wedding host shared a message from the bride that showed how much of a fan she is of the actress."The bride asked me to share this message just before the wedding: please check out Chun Woo Hee's newest projects, 'The 8 Show' and 'The Atypical Family' and show your support!"Meanwhile, Chun Woo Hee has been enjoying success with her recent works, Netflix's series 'The 8 Show' and JTBC's drama 'The Atypical Family'.(Credit= '_onnn020' X)(SBS Star)