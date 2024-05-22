뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chun Woo Hee Gets Choked Up While Giving a Speech at Longtime Fan's Wedding
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chun Woo Hee Gets Choked Up While Giving a Speech at Longtime Fan's Wedding

Published 2024.05.22 14:51 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chun Woo Hee Gets Choked Up While Giving a Speech at Longtime Fan's Wedding
Actress Chun Woo Hee delivered a touching speech at the wedding ceremony of a longtime fan.

On May 22, media outlet SPOTV NEWS reported exclusively that Chun Woo Hee attended her longtime fan's wedding ceremony.

"Chun Woo Hee was at my friend's wedding ceremony the day before yesterday. She gave a speech for my friend, who is a fan of her.", an online user posted on social media on May 21.
Chun Woo Hee
The online user shared photos and videos of Chun Woo Hee from the wedding, including footage of her delivering a heartfelt speech.

"We've known each other for 13 years, me as an actor and her as a fan.", Chun Woo Hee emotionally expressed, getting choked up.
 
"She has always supported and encouraged me, always keeping track of my work and being there for me. I believe receiving such immense love from people outside my immediate family is a privilege of being an actor. She always gave me handwritten letters whenever she came to see me.", the actress recalled, expressing her gratitude.

Then, Chun Woo Hee turned to the groom and expressed, "Now, I have to pass on to you the unwavering love I've been receiving; in fact, I'm giving it back since you're the true owner of her love. I've been fortunate to receive her love while it was waiting for you."

"Thank you for bringing her much love and happiness. With all my heart, I wish you two a wonderful future ahead. Congratulations on your wedding.", the actress concluded, and her speech touched everyone present.
 
Chun Woo Hee offered to personally celebrate the bride on this joyous occasion by attending the wedding ceremony after unintentionally learning that she was getting married, according to SPOTV NEWS.

The actress' unexpected wedding speech at her longtime fan's wedding ceremony deeply moved the bride and every guest.

After Chun Woo Hee's speech, the wedding host shared a message from the bride that showed how much of a fan she is of the actress.

"The bride asked me to share this message just before the wedding: please check out Chun Woo Hee's newest projects, 'The 8 Show' and 'The Atypical Family' and show your support!"
Chun Woo Hee
Meanwhile, Chun Woo Hee has been enjoying success with her recent works, Netflix's series 'The 8 Show' and JTBC's drama 'The Atypical Family'.

(Credit= '_onnn020' X)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지