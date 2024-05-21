[SBS Star] 'Lee Hyo-ri ♥' Lee Sang Soon Clarifies Reasons Behind Jeju Cafe Closure Amid Profit Questions

이미지 확대하기

Amid speculation and questions surrounding the sudden closure of his Jeju café, singer Lee Sang Soon stepped forward to clarify the reasons behind the decision, particularly addressing concerns about profitability.On May 21, a coffee-specialist YouTuber visited Lee Sang Soon's café on Jeju Island for an exclusive interview.Back in July 2022, Lee Sang Soon captured public attention with the opening of a large-scale café on Jeju Island.Initially dubbed "Lee Hyo-ri ♥ Lee Sang Soon Couple's Jeju Island Café," the establishment soon transitioned to a "reservation-only" policy in response to inconveniences faced by local residents.Speaking about the café, Lee Sang Soon shared, "If I don't have other commitments, I try to be there every day. I believe it's the barista who is the star of our café, so... Sometimes I come in to set things up and then just leave. But during quieter times, I would also play some morning tunes."He mentioned, "I initially wasn't so keen on appearing on YouTube. Interviewing the barista is fine, but me...? I wasn't sure. I prefer not to step forward and become the face of the café."Delving deeper into his love for coffee, Lee Sang Soon expressed, "'The idea of a celebrity casually running a café didn't sit well with me,' which drove me to immerse myself in coffee studies passionately."As the month draws to a close, Lee Sang Soon recently announced the café's impending closure via social media.He expressed regret at not being able to accommodate more customers and announced a month-long period, starting from May 1, where visitors could drop by without reservations.Clarifying the sudden decision, Sang-soon candidly stated, "The lease term has ended," with a chuckle, adding, "The landlord mentioned they have other plans for the space. We were simply tenants running the café with our rent, so it's really out of our hands."(Credit= 'Ahnstar' YouTube, 'longplay_jeju' Instagram)(SBS Star)