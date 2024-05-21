[SBS Star] 'Lee Hyo-ri ♥' Lee Sang Soon Clarifies Reasons Behind Jeju Cafe Closure Amid Profit Questions

On May 21, a coffee-specialist YouTuber visited Lee Sang Soon's café on Jeju Island for an exclusive interview.
Initially dubbed "Lee Hyo-ri ♥ Lee Sang Soon Couple's Jeju Island Café," the establishment soon transitioned to a "reservation-only" policy in response to inconveniences faced by local residents.
Speaking about the café, Lee Sang Soon shared, "If I don't have other commitments, I try to be there every day. I believe it's the barista who is the star of our café, so... Sometimes I come in to set things up and then just leave. But during quieter times, I would also play some morning tunes."
He mentioned, "I initially wasn't so keen on appearing on YouTube. Interviewing the barista is fine, but me...? I wasn't sure. I prefer not to step forward and become the face of the café."
Delving deeper into his love for coffee, Lee Sang Soon expressed, "'The idea of a celebrity casually running a café didn't sit well with me,' which drove me to immerse myself in coffee studies passionately."
He expressed regret at not being able to accommodate more customers and announced a month-long period, starting from May 1, where visitors could drop by without reservations.
Clarifying the sudden decision, Sang-soon candidly stated, "The lease term has ended," with a chuckle, adding, "The landlord mentioned they have other plans for the space. We were simply tenants running the café with our rent, so it's really out of our hands."
