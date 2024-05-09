뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Always Says..." Hirai Saya Says Shim Hyung-tak Never Allows Her to Do Any Housework
[SBS Star] "He Always Says..." Hirai Saya Says Shim Hyung-tak Never Allows Her to Do Any Housework

[SBS Star] "He Always Says..." Hirai Saya Says Shim Hyung-tak Never Allows Her to Do Any Housework
Actor Shim Hyung-tak's Japanese wife Hirai Saya disclosed that her husband is incredibly sweet, except during their fights. 

On May 8 episode of Channel A's television show "Sinrang Class," Hirai Saya was seen going on a trip with actress Han Go Eun and entertainer Jang Young Ran. 

As the evening settled in on the first night of their trip, the three of them enjoyed a leisurely chat over room service at their hotel room. 
During their chat, Han Go Eun and Jang Young Ran asked Hirai Saya if Shim Hyung-tak treat her well. 

After a moment of contemplation, Hirai Saya responded, "Yes, he does. If I mention wanting some banana milk in the middle of the night, he'd run to the convenience store to get it for me."

She then revealed the drawback of his constant kindness, "But because he's always so good to me, I find myself becoming less amazed each time."
Then, Han Go Eun curiously asked whether she ever regretted marrying Shim Hyung-tak. 

Hirai Saya answered without hesitation this time; she said, "It's when we have arguments. When we argue, he can be quite hurtful."

She explained, "Whenever I'm doing the dishes, he always insists, 'I'll take care of it.' Same goes for cleaning—he'll say, 'No, let me handle that too.' And even with laundry, he claims he'll handle it all."

Continuing, she said, "But when we argue, he suddenly accuses me, saying, 'You never do any housework!' It's like, 'What...? But you said you would do it.'" 

Hearing this, Han Go Eun and Jang Young Ran burst into laughter at their adorable disagreement. 
Hirai Saya and Shim Hyung-tak married each other last July after being together for four years. 

The couple held two wedding ceremonies―one in Korea and another one in Japan. 

(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지