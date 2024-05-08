[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Do Hyun ♥ Im Ji Yeon Spotted Holding Hands & Whispering to Each Other

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Im Ji Yeon's affectionate moments at Baeksang Arts Awards were captured on camera.On May 7, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards took place at COEX Hall, Seoul.Many stars graced the event, among them Lee Do Hyun, who received a nomination for his performance in the movie "Exhuma" while serving in the military, and his girlfriend Im Ji Yeon as the host.On this day, he took the Rookie Award home and his acceptance speech truly captivated the attention of many in the audience.It was because he had mentioned Im Ji Yeon; at that time, he said with a shy smile, "Dad, Mom, brother, my dog Ga-eul and Ji Yeon, I love you and thank you so much!"Following the awards ceremony, Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon once again stole the spotlight by publicly displaying their affection.As the event was winding down, Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon crossed paths.When they passed each other, they instinctively reached out and tightly held hands.Then, Im Ji Yeon whispered something into Lee Do Hyun's ear.Afterward, he gave her a gentle pat on the back, and she departed.This brief exchange sent fans into a frenzy, with screams echoing throughout the venue.Their adorable moments were quickly shared online, and they flooded the internet with comments such as, "They're such a sweet couple. I adore them," "This is too cute! Can't stop smiling," "OMG, this just made my day!" and more.(Credit= Online Community, '백상예술대상' YouTube)(SBS Star)