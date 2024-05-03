[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Go, but..." RAIN Shares Why He Is Afraid of Going to Clubs

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN explained why he does not go to clubs these days, despite wanting to go so badly.On May 2 episode of RAIN's YouTube show "Season B Season," K-pop artist HyunA made a guest appearance.While chatting the two stars were chatting together, HyunA curiously asked RAIN, "Just wondering, do you go to places like a club?"RAIN's eyes lit up at the mention of "clubs," and he confessed, "You know what? I've been itching to go to clubs lately."Expressing his frustration with how clubs are perceived, he added, "Why does everyone think clubs are all shady? Back in the day, it wasn't like that. We used to hit the clubs for inspiration, you know?"HyunA nodded in understanding and chimed in, "Yeah, I have several spots I go to just for the music."RAIN pondered aloud, "From now on, I should maybe start announcing when I'm at a club to avoid misunderstandings."HyunA teased, "I can't picture you at a club. It feels like you'd be the one sitting in the corner, not really feeling it.""Well, you see..." RAIN said, "When you're at a club, you might greet someone or give them a hug, right? But then, there's always that fear of someone snapping a photo and spinning it into something it's not, like, 'RAIN spotted hugging a girl at the club,' causing all sorts of trouble."Opening up further, he admitted, "I can't shake off these worries, given my past experiences."Sympathizing, HyunA shared, "I'm not very vigilant about my surroundings, so I usually just let things happen. So, I always end up getting photographed," prompting RAIN to respond, "I like that mindset. I should learn from you; adopt a more laid-back approach. It might do me some good."(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube)(SBS Star)