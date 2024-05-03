[SBS Star] "The Second One Looks a Lot Like Me" Sun Ye Describes What Her 3 Daughters Are Like

이미지 확대하기

Sun Ye, formerly of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, talked about her three daughters.On the May 2 broadcast of KBS' television show 'Let's Live Together with Park Won-sook' season 3, Sun Ye and actress Lee Hyo Chun guested.When Sun Ye said she has three daughters, the cast members of the show, actress Park Won-sook, singer Hyeeunyee, actress Ahn So-young, and another actress Ahn Moon-sook, were taken aback."I can't believe you gave birth to three girls with that body!", Ahn So-young exclaimed.When asked about her experience with morning sickness, Sun Ye replied, "My appetite completely changed when I got pregnant. I couldn't eat anything, so I didn't gain much weight during pregnancy."Sun Ye shared that she had given birth to all three of her children naturally and added that she also breastfed them."Every mom wants to give her baby breast milk, but it can be challenging. Still, it worked out well for me. You need a lot with you when giving a baby powdered formula. But since I was breastfeeding, I could have just lifted my t-shirt to feed my baby whenever she became hungry. I liked that my baby will never go hungry as long as I'm around, no matter where or when.", Sun Ye said with a smile.When asked which of her three daughters resembles her the most, Sun Ye commented, "People say the second one looks a lot like me."About which one has the most talent to be on stage like herself, Sun Ye replied, "The youngest is the most playful and energetic."Sun Ye said she would support her daughters' choices and let them follow their dreams when asked how she would react if they wanted to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.She continued, "After all, my job is to assist my kids in becoming independent. My goal in rearing my children is to let them understand how much I love them, hoping this understanding will serve as a solid foundation for their lives.""But in reality, I end up scolding them and raising my voice at them dozens of times a day.", Sun Ye added and chuckled.Meanwhile, Sun Ye tied the knot with James Park, a Korean-Canadian missionary, in January 2013.(Credit= KBS Let's Live Together with Park Won-sook)(SBS Star)