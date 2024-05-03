뉴스
[SBS Star] Kwak Dong-yeon Tells Why It Was Great to Work with Kim Ji Won·Kim Soo Hyun·Park Sung Hoon

Published 2024.05.03 14:07 Updated 2024.05.03 14:13 View Count
Actor Kwak Dong-yeon shared why it was so amazing to work with his "Queen of Tears" co-stars Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo Hyun and Park Sung Hoon. 

Recently, Kwak Dong-yeon had an interview with the press to talk about the recently-ended mega-hit series "Queen of Tears." 

"Queen of Tears" is a series that explores the narrative of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji Won), heiress to the Queens Group, and her husband Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of a countryside supermarket.

Their three-year marriage that is heading to the end is really at the core of the whole story; it is about the crazy ups and downs and the incredible hidden love they share along the way.  

In "Queen of Tears," Kwak Dong-yeon played Hong Soo-chul, the younger brother of Hong Hae-in. He portrayed a couple alongside actress Lee Joo Been (Cheon Da-hye), who appeared innocent on the surface but, in reality, had infiltrated the Queens Group with ulterior motives.
Kwak Dong-yeon
During the interview, Kwak Dong-yeon started off by praising Kim Ji Won, saying, "She is not only a highly skilled actress but also incredibly diligent in her preparation. Additionally, she was someone who deeply cared about her co-stars," he added, "As we worked together, we gradually developed a deep trust in each other."

The actor went on to mention that as a result, even scenes where Kim Ji Won had to hit him went smoothly, "Rather than becoming angered by my troublesome character, she always expressed concern for my me. Her worry extended to the point where she feared I might get hurt from her slap on the back of my head during scenes. But if you hit technically and our teamwork is solid, it doesn't hurt." 
Kwak Dong-yeon
Kwak Dong-yeon mentioned that he learned a lot from working with Kim Soo Hyun and Park Sung Hoon afterward.

"I've always admired Kim Soo Hyun as an actor, but my respect for him has deepened. It was truly remarkable to witness him navigate through our hectic and tight filming schedule with such grace."

"And Park Sung Hoon, despite being 12 years older than me, always welcomed my jokes. He wasn't the intimidating senior type; instead, he was approachable and guided me with ease."

He added, "I've been fortunate to work with such wonderful seniors. I'm grateful for the opportunity to indirectly learn from their expertise and... Absorb their knowledge for free," then chuckled.  
Kwak Dong-yeon
(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, Blitzway Studios) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
