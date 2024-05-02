[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Says Kim Soo Hyun Was a Big Factor in His Decision to Join 'Queen of Tears'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Hoon talked about his co-stars from 'Queen of Tears', Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and Kwak Dong Yeon.On the May 1 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Park Sung Hoon guested and talked about the success of tvN's recently concluded drama 'Queen of Tears', where he portrayed a villainous character."Despite the huge love the drama received, I faced so much hate.", Park Sung Hoon commented, expressing the difficulties of playing a villain."I got a lot of angry remarks on my social media posts and via direct messages. Some people said, 'Get lost.', 'I'll find you and kill you.', and 'I'll go and fight you one-on-one.'. It doesn't hurt me, though. People write those comments because they get immersed in the drama. I appreciate it because it's a form of attention.", the actor remarked."Is it true that Kim Soo Hyun's appearance on 'Queen of Tears' was a big factor in your decision to join the cast?", the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, asked Park Sung Hoon.The actor confirmed it was true and explained, "Although Soo Hyun is younger than me, he started his career young and has consistently taken on lead roles for a long time.""I was previously a theater actor. When I transitioned to TV drama, I watched other actors' performances to study. Soo Hyun was one of them. He's an amazing actor, and his acting is delicate. I came to really like him while studying TV acting.", he added."When I heard about 'Queen of Tears' and learned that Soo Hyun was on board, I was delighted to come across his name like that. It did influence my decision to join the cast. I was curious to see what he would be like in real life."Park Sung Hoon then described what it was like working with Kim Soo Hyun, noting that Kim Soo Hyun has a clever way of deliberately lowering himself."He pretends to be goofy, making silly sounds like, 'huh huh huh', when he laughs. He, the lead actor, being that way made people on set feel more comfortable and relaxed. I was impressed by how smart he is.", the actor said.About another co-star, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon said, "She's a school president-type person. She's very organized and incredibly nice. She was a 'snack fairy' on set, always giving out candy or jelly."The actor also mentioned Kwak Dong Yeon, sharing a funny anecdote about him."I mistakenly thought he was born in 1987 when he was born in 1997. It's not that he appears older than his actual age. I assumed that way because he had been in the industry for a while. That misunderstanding had us laughing and eventually brought us closer.", he said with a smile.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)