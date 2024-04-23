[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Says She Had No Idea 'Queen of Tears' 'Cheon Da-hye' Was a Villain During Filming

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Lee Joo Been shared some intriguing insights into her character, Cheon Da-hye.
Discussing the subtle yet impactful portrayal of Cheon Da-hye's emotions in the first half of the series, Lee Joo Been expressed her fascination with the audience's responses.
"It was fascinating to see how many people resonated with my character just through those fleeting emotions," then shared, "But honestly, I didn't even know if Da-hye was a villain at first."
She continued, "Da-hye is actually more a character who's desperate for someone's affection rather than naturally malicious. Due to the lack of love and affection in her upbringing, Da-hye's character developed with certain distortions, leading her to seek solace in abnormal and unhealthy behaviors, such as drinking, smoking and desiring luxury goods."
She further elaborated, saying, "I believed that if someone were to fulfill her need for affection, she could lead a life resembling that of a 'normal' individual, characterized by integrity and kindness."
She laughed and resumed, "These days, as I watch our drama, I catch myself saying things like, 'Da-hye, why are you smoking indoors?' or 'Don't invade someone's privacy like that!' It's like I'm reacting to the scenes as if I'm a viewer myself."
Through her portrayal of Cheon Da-hye, Lee Joo Been has captivated audiences with her ability to bring depth and authenticity to a complex character.
(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears)
(SBS Star)