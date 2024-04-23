[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Says She Had No Idea 'Queen of Tears' 'Cheon Da-hye' Was a Villain During Filming

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Joo Been surprised everyone by stating that she had no idea that her villainous character, Cheon Da-hye, in "Queen of Tears," was a villain when she was acting the character.In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Lee Joo Been shared some intriguing insights into her character, Cheon Da-hye.Discussing the subtle yet impactful portrayal of Cheon Da-hye's emotions in the first half of the series, Lee Joo Been expressed her fascination with the audience's responses."It was fascinating to see how many people resonated with my character just through those fleeting emotions," then shared, "But honestly, I didn't even know if Da-hye was a villain at first."When questioned about whether Cheon Da-hye's character underwent a transformation to become a villain midway through filming, Lee Joo Been clarified, "No, it wasn't like that. How can I put this into words...? I was aware that she was involved in deceiving the protagonists and stealing money... But... I was so absorbed in immersing myself in the character and portraying her that I completely overlooked the villainous aspect."She continued, "Da-hye is actually more a character who's desperate for someone's affection rather than naturally malicious. Due to the lack of love and affection in her upbringing, Da-hye's character developed with certain distortions, leading her to seek solace in abnormal and unhealthy behaviors, such as drinking, smoking and desiring luxury goods."She further elaborated, saying, "I believed that if someone were to fulfill her need for affection, she could lead a life resembling that of a 'normal' individual, characterized by integrity and kindness."After that, Lee Joo Been shared her own surprise upon watching the series, "As I've already said, I didn't know she was a villain during our shoots. It might seem obvious, but I really didn't know. I didn't know Da-hye was someone that bad until I watched the series. At one point, watching the series, I was like, 'Oh my! She's so bad!'"She laughed and resumed, "These days, as I watch our drama, I catch myself saying things like, 'Da-hye, why are you smoking indoors?' or 'Don't invade someone's privacy like that!' It's like I'm reacting to the scenes as if I'm a viewer myself."Currently, "Queen of Tears," headlined by actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, stands out as one of the most beloved dramas in Korea.Through her portrayal of Cheon Da-hye, Lee Joo Been has captivated audiences with her ability to bring depth and authenticity to a complex character.(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)