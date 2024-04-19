[SBS Star] "Sometimes, I..." RAIN Describes How He Feels When He Sees His Two Daughters

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor RAIN, who married actress Kim Tae-hee, shared how he feels when he sees his children.On April 18, RAIN uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show 'Season B Season', featuring actors Kim Moo Yul and Park Ji-hwan from the upcoming movie 'The Roundup: Punishment'.In the episode, RAIN talked with the two actors over a meal and revealed that he and Kim Moo Yul attended the same high school."We were 17 when we first met. I think this is the first time in 25 years that we are doing something together.", RAIN recalled, and added that they went out as a dance duo on a talent show in their first year of school and won first place.When RAIN asked the guests about their plans for this year, Kim Moo Yul said he was planning to take a short break."I happened to have been busy with projects for a while, so I'm going to take a short break and have plenty of good times with my little one.", Kim Moo Yul, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, actress Yoon Seung Ah, explained; "That's so sweet.", RAIN expressed."As I gazed at my baby at home, I regretted all the precious moments I had missed.", Kim Moo Yul said, and RAIN nodded."When I go out to exercise and return home, I'm missing out on an opportunity to witness the moment my son is doing something, like eating his baby food. How I regretted missing all those moments!", Kim Moo Yul added, expressing his deep affection for his son.RAIN, a father of two daughters, commented, "Sometimes, I'm completely amazed. It's like, 'How can this child be mine?', or, 'I already have kids?'."He also shared that he is attending his child's sports day in school on May 1, which delighted his long-time friend.As Kim Moo Yul excitedly asked what kind of games would be there on the sports day, RAIN answered, "I'm not sure yet, but I'm participating in a race.", which made his friend laugh out loud.Kim Moo Yul teasingly said, "As far as I remember, RAIN is not a good runner. He had an impressive level of strength but was terrible at something like ball games.""Let's wait and see until your child becomes a 10-year-old as well. You'll be older than I am now at that point!", RAIN playfully retorted.Meanwhile, RAIN married Kim Tae-hee in January 2017, and they welcomed two daughters, the first-born in October 2017, followed by their second child in September 2019.(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube)(SBS Star)