뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Sometimes, I..." RAIN Describes How He Feels When He Sees His Two Daughters
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Sometimes, I..." RAIN Describes How He Feels When He Sees His Two Daughters

Published 2024.04.19 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] "Sometimes, I..." RAIN Describes How He Feels When He Sees His Two Daughters
Singer/actor RAIN, who married actress Kim Tae-hee, shared how he feels when he sees his children.

On April 18, RAIN uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show 'Season B Season', featuring actors Kim Moo Yul and Park Ji-hwan from the upcoming movie 'The Roundup: Punishment'.

In the episode, RAIN talked with the two actors over a meal and revealed that he and Kim Moo Yul attended the same high school.

"We were 17 when we first met. I think this is the first time in 25 years that we are doing something together.", RAIN recalled, and added that they went out as a dance duo on a talent show in their first year of school and won first place.
RAIN
When RAIN asked the guests about their plans for this year, Kim Moo Yul said he was planning to take a short break.

"I happened to have been busy with projects for a while, so I'm going to take a short break and have plenty of good times with my little one.", Kim Moo Yul, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, actress Yoon Seung Ah, explained; "That's so sweet.", RAIN expressed.

"As I gazed at my baby at home, I regretted all the precious moments I had missed.", Kim Moo Yul said, and RAIN nodded.

"When I go out to exercise and return home, I'm missing out on an opportunity to witness the moment my son is doing something, like eating his baby food. How I regretted missing all those moments!", Kim Moo Yul added, expressing his deep affection for his son.
RAIN
RAIN, a father of two daughters, commented, "Sometimes, I'm completely amazed. It's like, 'How can this child be mine?', or, 'I already have kids?'."

He also shared that he is attending his child's sports day in school on May 1, which delighted his long-time friend.

As Kim Moo Yul excitedly asked what kind of games would be there on the sports day, RAIN answered, "I'm not sure yet, but I'm participating in a race.", which made his friend laugh out loud.
RAIN
Kim Moo Yul teasingly said, "As far as I remember, RAIN is not a good runner. He had an impressive level of strength but was terrible at something like ball games."

"Let's wait and see until your child becomes a 10-year-old as well. You'll be older than I am now at that point!", RAIN playfully retorted.
RAIN
Meanwhile, RAIN married Kim Tae-hee in January 2017, and they welcomed two daughters, the first-born in October 2017, followed by their second child in September 2019.
 

(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지