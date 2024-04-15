[SBS Star] 'Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won·Kim Soo Hyun Are Caught Showering Each Other with Compliments

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Ji Won and actor Kim Soo Hyun, the stars of "Queen of Tears," were caught in a delightful exchange of compliments.On April 13, tvN drama YouTube channel unveiled a video showing the cast of tvN's drama "Queen of Tears" gathered for a fun-filled time.As their conversation flowed, Kim Ji Won complimented Kim Soo Hyun's energy, which led the production team to ask, "When did you notice he had such good energy?"Kim Ji Won replied, "Honestly, I noticed it every time we were together," adding, "Even during shoots that went from early morning till almost the next morning, I've never seen him exhausted in the year we've worked with each other."Actor Park Sung Hoon chimed in, saying, "Yeah, he's like an energizer bunny. He always has energy."In turn, Kim Soo Hyun praised Kim Ji Won for her remarkable ability to keep the whole team of their drama focused."She was always at the center of the team. Her focus was truly impressive. I was a bit too relaxed when we were filming in Germany, and I almost wanted to run away because I was so intimidated by her focus," he joked.Surprised, Kim Ji Won exclaimed, "Seriously? You're saying that all of a sudden?"Then, she humbly replied, "Thank you for your kind words, anyway. I just tried my best to stay focused on set because you were always so focused."Kim Soo Hyun then playfully crowned her, saying, "Consider yourself the queen of concentration," which elicited laughter from everyone in the studio.Romantic-comedy "Queen of Tears" is currently the most popular drama in Korea.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)