[SBS Star] 'Recently-Married' Lee Sang Yeob Shares His Wish: "I Really Wish I Got Told Off Less by My Wife"

Actor Lee Sang Yeob, who recently tied the knot, expressed his desire to get told off less by his wife.On April 12 episode of KBS' television show "Funstaurant," Lee Sang Yeob was seen visiting announcer Cho Hang-ri's newlywed home.While exploring Cho Hang-ri's home, Lee Sang Yeob stumbled upon a wedding invitation and their wedding photos.As he looked at their wedding photos, he could not help but marvel, "Wow, how beautiful! What a stunning bride and groom."When they sat down for a talk afterward, Cho Hang-ri proudly shared his recent achievement of passing the written test for Korean Cuisine Cook certification.He shared that it had been a childhood dream to impress his in-laws by showing them his certification and promising never to let his wife's hands get wet.Then, the topic soon turned to Lee Sang Yeob's own wedding photos and whether he would display them at his home.To this, Lee Sang Yeob responded, "Well, I don't know. It's not really up for discussion with my wife. It's more like I need her permission for that, so..."He went on, "I really wish I got scolded less by my wife. I'd prefer more praise, you know?" He chuckled heartily and added, "But I guess being scolded is just part of being a man, right?"Taking advantage of the moment, Lee Sang Yeob then playfully apologized to the camera, saying, "Sorry," as he knelt down.When questioned about the reason for his sudden apology, he laughed and remarked, "I'm always feeling sorry to my wife. So, I thought I'd save this as something she could watch in the future," with a playful grin.Back in March, Lee Sang Yeob married his non-celebrity wife; it is said that his wife works at a securities firm.(Credit= 'sangyeob' Instagram, KBS Funstaurant)(SBS Star)