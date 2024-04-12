뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Recalls How Ryu Su Young's Handsome Looks Made Her Anger Vanish
Published 2024.04.12
Actress Park Ha Seon talked about the time when her husband actor Ryu Su Young's good looks made her anger toward him disappear. 

On April 11, a new episode of JTBC's new television show "Refresh" was aired. 

In this episode, a couple who claimed to have met in a game and instantly fallen in love appeared, sharing their living-together-turned-marriage love story.

About their story, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon expressed, "So, you two basically jumped into living together because of appearances? That doesn't seem like the wisest move, in my opinion. Getting to know each other before deciding to share a living space is crucial."

The wife confessed to filing for divorce three times, citing her inability to tolerate her husband's aggression when drunk. 

However, when asked why she rescinded the divorce, she remarked, ""He always promised me he'd change just before we finalized the divorce papers. I don't know... He looked too handsome to me even when we were arguing."
Given that Ryu Su Young is a handsome actor, the hosts then asked Park Ha Seon if she experiences similar sentiments when she argues with him.

Park Ha Seon playfully recalled, "Well, Ryu Su young did look very handsome in old photos. I've never lived with someone who didn't meet my standards of attractiveness, so I wouldn't know but..." 

She resumed, "There was this one moment I felt my anger dissipating during an argument because of his good looks. It was in the early days of our marriage. I woke up in the middle of the night and saw his face. He had such a handsome nose."

She laughed and added, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'I should at least get the most out of this handsome face during our marriage.'" 
Park Ha Seon and Ryu Su Young have been married since January 2017; their first and only child was born in August of the same year.

(Credit= JTBC Refresh, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
