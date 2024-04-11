[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shares that She Would Have Totally Regretted Not Marrying Lee Sang Soon

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed a heartfelt sentiment, expressing that she would have deeply regretted not marrying her husband singer Lee Sang Soon.On April 8 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Chosun's Real Romantic," the comedian couple Jeong Ho Chul and Lee Hye-ji's wedding was shown.At the wedding, a particularly touching moment unfolded with the presence of Lee Hyo-ri, the wedding singer.Before Lee Hyo-ri's appeared in front of the couple and hundreds of guests, the host Shin Dong-yeop introduced her, saying, "Finally, the time has come. This person is someone who always keeps the words spoken from the mouth no matter what happens. Please warmly welcome kind-hearted Lee Hyo-ri with the biggest applause."When Lee Hyo-ri appeared, she expressed with a smile, "Since getting married, I've been incredibly happy. I'm enjoying married life so much that I wonder how I would have lived if I hadn't married. I feel like I would've regretted it. So, I want to convey these feelings to both of you today. I hope you two will live well together in this world as a team," revealing her happy everyday life with her husband.Then, she noted, "Even though I've been in the industry for many years, this is my first time singing a full ballad track solo. So, please forgive me in advance if I'm not perfect at it."Following her words, Lee Hyo-ri graced the audience with a rendition of "Thanks" by singer Kim Dong Ryul, accompanied by exquisite piano music.Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon tied the knot in September 2013, and now call Jeju Island their home.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic, Online Community)(SBS Star)