[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shares that She Would Have Totally Regretted Not Marrying Lee Sang Soon

On April 8 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Chosun's Real Romantic," the comedian couple Jeong Ho Chul and Lee Hye-ji's wedding was shown.
At the wedding, a particularly touching moment unfolded with the presence of Lee Hyo-ri, the wedding singer.
Before Lee Hyo-ri's appeared in front of the couple and hundreds of guests, the host Shin Dong-yeop introduced her, saying, "Finally, the time has come. This person is someone who always keeps the words spoken from the mouth no matter what happens. Please warmly welcome kind-hearted Lee Hyo-ri with the biggest applause."
Then, she noted, "Even though I've been in the industry for many years, this is my first time singing a full ballad track solo. So, please forgive me in advance if I'm not perfect at it."
Following her words, Lee Hyo-ri graced the audience with a rendition of "Thanks" by singer Kim Dong Ryul, accompanied by exquisite piano music.
