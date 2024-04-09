뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '90-00s Queens' Baby V.O.X Kan Mi-yeon Recalls Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Fans
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '90-00s Queens' Baby V.O.X Kan Mi-yeon Recalls Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Fans

Published 2024.04.09 18:38 View Count
[SBS Star] '90-00s Queens' Baby V.O.X Kan Mi-yeon Recalls Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Fans
K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X's member Kan Mi-yeon opened up about the harrowing experience of receiving death threats from anti-fans, shedding light on the dark side of celebrity culture.

Recently, E Channel X Channel S' television show "Diva Sisters 2" pre-released a segment of their next episode, featuring the members of Baby V.O.X's conversation about the past when they were active in the K-pop scene. 

During their talk, Kan Mi-yeon expressed deep affection for Baby V.O.X members, saying, "We had many anti-fans, so we always tried to protect each other, and that made us closer."

The other members also added, "We didn't have time to fight among ourselves because we were too busy dealing with anti-fans." 

Then, one of the hosts Lee Ji Hye reminisced about Baby V.O.X's crazy anti-fan acts in the past, including death threats, and commented, "It must've been so difficult for you guys." 

Nodding, Kan Mi-yeon replied, "Yeah, because I was young at that time. I was still a teenager. I'm fine now, but back then, just seeing a school uniform even scared me." 
Diva Sisters
After that, Kan Mi-yeon mentioned incidents where other members were hit by eggs aimed at her or were in danger of being blinded by water guns, saying, "I felt really sorry that the members were harmed because of me."

Another host Chae Rina, who was active during that time, testified, "Back then, I felt like Eun-jin volunteered to protect Mi-yeon from those anti-fans. Mi-yeon had an unbelievable number of anti-fans," and Kan Mi-yeon agreed.  

Kim Yi-ji said, "There was this one time when I went to buy a birthday present with Mi-yeon for our agency CEO's birthday, and more than 200 anti-fans surrounded the store. They even tried to break down the glass doors," surprising the hosts. 

When asked how they managed to get out of that situation, Kim Yi-ji explained, "We contacted our manager. We had such a hard time getting out of there safely." 

Pausing for a little while, Kan Mi-yeon carefully stated, "I hardly remember those days though," revealing that her severe suffering caused parts of her memories from her twenties and thirties to be erased.
Diva Sisters
Diva Sisters
(Credit= E Channel X Channel S Diva Sisters 2) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지