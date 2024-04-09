[SBS Star] '90-00s Queens' Baby V.O.X Kan Mi-yeon Recalls Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Fans

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X's member Kan Mi-yeon opened up about the harrowing experience of receiving death threats from anti-fans, shedding light on the dark side of celebrity culture.Recently, E Channel X Channel S' television show "Diva Sisters 2" pre-released a segment of their next episode, featuring the members of Baby V.O.X's conversation about the past when they were active in the K-pop scene.During their talk, Kan Mi-yeon expressed deep affection for Baby V.O.X members, saying, "We had many anti-fans, so we always tried to protect each other, and that made us closer."The other members also added, "We didn't have time to fight among ourselves because we were too busy dealing with anti-fans."Then, one of the hosts Lee Ji Hye reminisced about Baby V.O.X's crazy anti-fan acts in the past, including death threats, and commented, "It must've been so difficult for you guys."Nodding, Kan Mi-yeon replied, "Yeah, because I was young at that time. I was still a teenager. I'm fine now, but back then, just seeing a school uniform even scared me."After that, Kan Mi-yeon mentioned incidents where other members were hit by eggs aimed at her or were in danger of being blinded by water guns, saying, "I felt really sorry that the members were harmed because of me."Another host Chae Rina, who was active during that time, testified, "Back then, I felt like Eun-jin volunteered to protect Mi-yeon from those anti-fans. Mi-yeon had an unbelievable number of anti-fans," and Kan Mi-yeon agreed.Kim Yi-ji said, "There was this one time when I went to buy a birthday present with Mi-yeon for our agency CEO's birthday, and more than 200 anti-fans surrounded the store. They even tried to break down the glass doors," surprising the hosts.When asked how they managed to get out of that situation, Kim Yi-ji explained, "We contacted our manager. We had such a hard time getting out of there safely."Pausing for a little while, Kan Mi-yeon carefully stated, "I hardly remember those days though," revealing that her severe suffering caused parts of her memories from her twenties and thirties to be erased.(Credit= E Channel X Channel S Diva Sisters 2)(SBS Star)