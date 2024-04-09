뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Tells How He Tried to Get a 2nd Date with His 'Love at First Sight' Now-Wife
Published 2024.04.09 18:27 View Count
Actor Lee Sang Yeob, who recently tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend, opened up about their love story.

On April 9, SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen' pre-released a clip from the upcoming episode where Lee Sang Yeob participated as a guest, just five days before his wedding ceremony.

The actor shared a sweet love story about his now-wife whom he married on March 24; the four regular members of the show, actor Lim Won-hee, entertainer Lee Sang Min, another entertainer Tak Jae Hoon, and comedian Kim Jun-ho, listened intently.

Lee Sang Yeob revealed that he met his now-wife on a blind date set up by an acquaintance and said he immediately fell in love with her.

He told how their love blossomed, starting from how he arranged their second date on Christmas Eve, three days after their first meeting.

"After our first date, I started texting her nonstop, hoping she wouldn't have any change of heart. I kept doing that whether or not I received a response from her.", Lee Sang Yeob said.

"How many text messages per day are we talking about? I'm having a hard time figuring out how many is acceptable.", Lim Won-hee asked, in a tone so sincere that the entire room burst into laughter.
"I just kept her updated on what was happening in my day. Say, I'm hanging out with my friends just like we do now. I would have taken a picture of the food we're having and sent it to her, texting, 'Have you tried this? I really enjoyed it.'.", Lee Sang Yeob explained while Lim Won-hee listened attentively.

Kim Jun-ho noticed Lim Won-hee and said, "That's not a good idea for you, though."; "If it were you, you wouldn't be here now. You would be in jail.", Tak Jae Hoon jokingly added, suggesting that the same actions can be taken differently depending on the person involved.

Lee Sang Min chimed in, "Yeah, it worked because Sang Yeob was the one texting her. If it were you who were texting someone continuously, it could result in a restraining order!"; Lim Won-hee, disoriented by all the jokes, accidentally poked himself between his lips and nose with the straw in his coffee, making everyone giggle.
Lee Sang Yeob continued his story, "Through my persistent efforts, she started to open up to me. I was going to ask her on a second date on December 24, but I waited until the day before to ask if she was available."

As the actor shared that he had a great date with her on Christmas Eve and that he held hands with her during the date, the cast members were thrilled by his romantic love story.

"So we fell deeply in love.", Lee Sang Yeob resumed, "Time flew by, and it was already May before we knew it. She always told me she wanted a spring wedding, and I felt the same way. Naturally, we started discussing marriage.", and the clip ended.

The upcoming episode of 'Dolsing Fourmen', in which Lee Sang Yeob discusses his love story with his now-wife, is scheduled to air on April 9 at 9 pm (KST). 
(Credit= SBS Dolsing Fourmen, 'sangyeob' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
