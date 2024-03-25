뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Isn't That Hug Too Tight?" Song Ji-hyo·Kim Jong-kook Share an Intense Hug on 'Running Man'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Isn't That Hug Too Tight?" Song Ji-hyo·Kim Jong-kook Share an Intense Hug on 'Running Man'

Published 2024.03.25 18:11 View Count
[SBS Star] "Isn't That Hug Too Tight?" Song Ji-hyo·Kim Jong-kook Share an Intense Hug on 'Running Man'
Actress Song Ji-hyo jumped into the arms of singer Kim Jong-kook on the recent episode of 'Running Man'.

On the March 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members, Song Ji-hyo, entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin, comedian Yang Sechan, and singers Kim Jong-kook and HAHA, participated in an intense futsal match.

Yu Jae Seok and Kim Jong-kook were assigned as coaches, and they each had to make a team of four.

Before the scouting process began, Kim Jong-kook proudly declared, "I'm currently the coach of Tiger FC!", to which Yu Jae Seok teasingly responded, "Too bad your football skills don't quite match your passion."
Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook
Yu Jae Seok's team had Ji Suk-jin and HAHA, while Kim Jong-kook's team had Yang Sechan and Song Ji-hyo; since they needed four people, the coaches reached out to people outside the cast.

Yu Jae Seok first scouted entertainer Jonathan, a member of Tiger FC; HAYOUNG, a member of K-pop girl group Apink and a well-known football fan, also joined the team.

Kim Jong-kook's team scouted actor Kang Hoon, who expressed his confidence in his left foot and quipped, "I'm also a talented goalkeeper. But because of my occupation, I'll totally bail when the ball comes towards my face."; another teammate they scouted was bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho, who is also a member of Tiger FC.
Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook
The match started as the two teams gathered on the futsal field.

Early in the game, Kim Jong-kook tried to shake the confidence of Jonathan from Yu Jae Seok's team; when Song Ji-hyo intercepted the ball from him, Kim Jong-kook mocked his football skills by exclaiming, "What's the matter, Jonathan? Are you coming down with something?"

Thanks to the coach's effort, Song Ji-hyo scored the first goal.

The actress was so happy that she ran towards Kim Jong-kook; as Yang Sechan yelled, "Go give the coach a hug!", the actress jumped into the coach's arms, enveloping him in a tight embrace, which made him giggle.
Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook
When Song Ji-hyo scored another goal, she enthusiastically gave Kim Jong-kook a run-and-jump hug once more; Yang Sechan looked at the two and said, "Isn't that hug a little too tight?"

As the thrilling match progressed, the players from both teams displayed remarkable skills, resulting in an intense 4-4 tie.

The match appeared to end with a tie, but there was an unexpected twist; HAHA from Yu Jae Seok's team got a cramp in his leg.

Seizing the opportunity, Song Ji-hyo scored another goal, ultimately leading Kim Jong-kook's team to victory.

This time, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook politely shook hands and congratulated each other for winning.
Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook
(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지